50 Celebrities in Their First Movie Roles

Every star has to start somewhere. From made-for-TV films to blockbuster franchises, some of our favorite and most beloved celebs had to climb a very long ladder to get to where they are today. For some of ’em, it has taken literal * decades * to land among the A-listers! Curious to know when and where they had their Hollywood beginnings? Check out some of today’s biggest actors and actresses in their very first movie roles.

Zendaya in ‘Frenemies’ (2012)

Zendaya made her film debut in Disney’s TV movie Frenemies, where she plays a young magazine editor dueling with her best friend, opposite Bella Thorne.

Dakota Fanning in ‘Tomcats’ (2001)

Fanning first appeared on the big screen with a small role in the movie Tomcats. Look how adorable she is !!! 😭

Taraji P. Henson in ‘Streetwise’ (1998)

Henson made her film debut in this 1998 crime thriller about drug dealers in Washington DC

Chris Hemsworth in ‘Star Trek’ (2009)

Although he’d been acting on television for years before, Hemsworth’s first part in a movie was as George Kirk (aka Chris Pine’s dad) in JJ Abrams’ Star Trek reboot.

Chris Pine in ‘The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’ (2004)

Pine starred as the dashing Nicholas Devereaux in the The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement for his first moment on the big screen.

Anne Hathaway in ‘The Princess Diaries’ (2001)

Also in The Princess Diaries franchise, Hathaway captured hearts as the lovable Mia Thermopolis, a teenager who suddenly found out she was royalty.

Saoirse Ronan in ‘I Could Never Be Your Woman’ (2007)

The three-time Oscar-nominated actress made her film debut acting opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Paul Rudd in this 2000s romantic comedy.

Selena Gomez in ‘Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over’ (2003)

Gomez made her film debut in the iconic early 2000s Spy Kids franchise, when she was 11 years old.

Eva Longoria in ‘The Dead Will Tell’ (2004)

Longoria appeared in this TV movie thriller about a woman haunted by her fiancé’s murder victim.

Cara Delevingne in ‘Anna Karenina’ (2012)

Wow !! Model-turned-actress Delevingne made her silver screen debut as Princess Sorokina in the 2012 period piece Anna Karenina, based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy.

Anna Kendrick in ‘Camp’ (2003)

Kendrick’s first movie role provided a lot of foreshadowing for her later career. In 2003, she starred (and sang) in the movie musical Camp, about a group of teens in a summer theater program.

Demi Lovato in ‘Camp Rock’ (2008)

Five years later, Demi Lovato snagged her first movie role in Disney’s take on a summer musical, Camp Rock.

Jennifer Aniston in ‘Camp Cucamonga’ (1990)

Aniston starred as Ava Schector in this’ 90s TV comedy, also about a summer camp.

Hugh Jackman in ‘Paperback Hero’ (1999)

Jackman first appeared on film in the Australian movie Paperback Hero where he played a tough truck driver turned romance writer.

Jessica Biel in ‘It’s a Digital World’ (1994)

When she was 12 years old, Biel played Regrettal in the ’90s fantasy movie It’s a Digital World.

Penelope Cruz in ‘Jamón, Jamón’ (1992)

Cruz’s first movie role was in this romantic drama about a young woman caught between two men.

Margot Robbie in ‘Vigilante’ (2008)

For her first role, Robbie starred in the Australian crime thriller Vigilante, about a man seeking revenge after his fiancée is killed.

Kristen Stewart in ‘The Safety of Objects’ (2001)

Stewart acted opposite Glenn Close in this drama about suburban family life.

Nicole Kidman in ‘Skin Deep’ (1983)

Kidman starred in this little-known Australian TV movie about the vicious fashion industry.

Angelina Jolie in ‘Lookin’ to Get Out ‘(1982)

Jolie played a young girl in this’ 80s film, which also starred her father, Jon Voight.

Tiffany Haddish in ‘The Urban Demographic’ (2005)

For Haddish’s first role, she starred in this drama about a Seattle radio station.

Scarlett Johansson in ‘North’ (1994)

Johansson appeared in this’ 90s film starring a young Elijah Wood, about a boy who runs away from home.

Emilia Clarke in ‘Triassic Attack’ (2010)

Before tackling Game of Thrones, Clarke starred in this Syfy network movie about dinosaur fossils come to life.

Ryan Reynolds in ‘Ordinary Magic’ (1993)

For his first role, Reynolds starred in this Canadian film about a boy trying to save his family’s home from being destroyed.

Jennifer Hudson in ‘Dreamgirls’ (2006)

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning star made her movie debut in this iconic musical, which earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Eva Mendes in ‘A Night at the Roxbury’ (1998)

Mendes made a cameo as a bridesmaid in this classic comedy.

Reese Witherspoon in ‘The Man in the Moon’ (1991)

The iconic blonde first acted in this sweet, coming-of-age romance about falling in love.

Gal Gadot in ‘Fast & Furious’ (2009)

Gadot established early on that action movies are kind of her thing when she showed up for her first role in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Kate Hudson in ‘Desert Blue’ (1998)

Hudson’s first role was in this’ 90s drama about a father-daughter road trip.

Zoë Kravitz in ‘No Reservations’ (2007)

While still in high school, Kravitz played a punk rock babysitter in this 2007 movie.

