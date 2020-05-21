Washington – Dozens of vehicles participated in a funeral procession in Washington on Wednesday that culminated in the White House in protest of the management of the coronavirus crisis in the United States, which has already claimed more than 92,000 deaths.

Once at the White House, organizers unloaded about 50 black bags symbolizing people killed by COVID-19 from a truck and unfolded them in front of the presidential residence.

Under the slogan “Trump lies, people die”, organizers blamed the Donald Trump government for the high number of deaths in the United States, by far the country most affected by the virus in the world.

“How many graves can a president dig?” Read one of the posters.

Salvadoran Lidia Rivas, one of the people who participated in the protest, explained to Efe that she went to the procession to remember a neighbor who died in the town of Langley Park (Maryland), a suburb of Washington that is mostly immigrant.

Rivas asked Trump to “put his hand on his heart” to help immigrants during the pandemic.

For his part, the also Salvadoran Jorge Benítez Pérez, from the pro-immigrant organization Casa, denounced that the Latino community has been the most aggrieved during the pandemic, since many undocumented immigrants have not been able to access government aid.

“Due to the negligence of Trump and the Republican Party, which are thousands of deaths of our people, especially in our immigrant community, who do not have health insurance, who do not qualify for the stimulus check, they need urgent help,” he told Efe.

In the Washington metropolitan area, made up of the District of Columbia and the states of Maryland and Virginia, the deaths are 3,604.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by early August the crisis will have left more than 143,000 deaths in United States.

.