50 Best Group Costumes for Halloween 202 — Best Squad Costume Ideas

Yes, Halloween seems far away now, but it creeps up on you faster than you think! There’s a lot to look forward to since the spooky occasion might * somewhat * go back to normal this year now that social distancing and face mask requirements are becoming less strict for those fully vaccinated, per the CDC. So if Halloween is your fave time of year, there’s no such thing as preparing too far in advance. Presenting … these 50 amazing group costume ideas! Come October, you and your friends will absolutely nail your get-ups and get all the compliments. (And by “friends” we also mean your dog or cat, just sayin ‘.)

From pop-culture moments and iconic movie and TV characters to your favorite band, there’s no shortage of inspiration so you and your BFFs can get in on the ~ scary ~ spirit this fall. Keep scrolling for all the hilarious, fun, and OTT group costumes, and start dropping your faves in the text thread to really get a head start.

1 Destiny’s Child

Saweetie pulled off Bey, Kelly, and Michelle for this pic, but of course, you and your two besties can each chose a singer to portray this Halloween.

2 Toy Story

Bring the gang back together with this fun group costume idea from the classic Disney flick.

3 Avatar the Last Airbender

The throwback Nickelodeon series was picked up by Netflix last year, and it’s become even more popular. Put your cosplay skills to the test and DIY these outfits from the Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and Air Nomads.

4 A League of Their Own

The characters in this classic ’90s movie wore bold red-and-pink outfits that you can pretty easily recreate or find in a thrift store. Just be careful with those baseball bats!

5 Tiger King

The Tiger King craze of March seems like ages ago, but, hey, it still makes a great group costume with minimal effort — if you have a lot of animal-printed clothing, that is.

6 Mortal Kombat Characters

Prepare to do some jump kicks, punches, and flips in these colorful costumes.

7 the purge

You can leave this up to your group’s interpretation since this horror series really emphasizes the whole “no rules” thing, but masks and fake blood and axes def get the point across.

8 Hocus Pocus

The witches in this spooky flick are immediately recognizable with their makeup, hairstyles, and colorful capes. The Sanderson Sisters are kind of Halloween fashion icons, let’s be honest.

9 Recess

Outwitting bullies one recess / Halloween party at a time.

10 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Be any kind of Spiderman you want to be! Dibs on Spider-Ham.

11 Barnyard Animals

Shoutout to your local farm. Each of you can pick your favorite animal and bring a little of the country to your next Halloween party.

12 Inside Out

Channel ALL the emotions with this fun group costume. You can use a combination of things you already own as well as store-bought items like face paint and wigs to really go in on those ~ feels ~.

13 Mario Kart

Choose your fave character and put on some gowns, crowns, hats, and overalls to make it seem like you just walked straight out of a Nintendo game.

14 The Heathers

Grab a croquet mallet, your best pleated skirt-and-blazer combo, and red lipstick to dress up as the characters from this’ 80s classic.

15 The ’90s

If you’re a ’90s baby, there’s no better way to give a shout-out to your decade — just grab some acid-wash jeans, a fanny pack, and a scrunchie.

16 The Scooby Gang

Put your best detective skills to work with this group costume. (And make sure you bring Scooby Snacks to refuel.)

17 Josie and the Pussycats

Put on your best cat ears and all your leopard-printed clothes to be this musical trio.

18 mean girls

The whole gang is here! Deck yourselves out with pink shirts, plaid skirts, and cropped cardigans to get the lewk.

19 The Cast of Grease

You’ll be dancing and singing “Summer Nights” the whole time with these costumes — eg, pink bomber jackets, black leggings, and neck scarves.

20 The Fanta Girls

Don’t you wanna… don’t you wanna Fanta Fanta? Kylie Jenner and her friends wore these latex pieces, but anything in a solid color gets the point across (especially if you have your coordinating Fanta bottle with you).

21 Dany and Her Three Dragons

Ummm, not gonna throw in any spoilers, but only one of these characters is still alive. Create a halter top by wrapping and pinning some fabric, wear a matching skirt, braid your hair, and you’re a queen! Or if you’re a dragon, uh, buy a dragon mask?

22 Clueless

Ugh, as IF! The feather boa, plaid outfits, and flip phones definitely make this group costume recognizable.

23 Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

If you don’t have friends willing to commit to the group costume, your dogs always work too! A flame shirt, spiked hair, and sunglasses are SO Guy Fieri.

24 The Cast of Beetlejuice

Say it three times, and the striped icon will appear!

25 The Aliens From Toy Story

The claw !!! Glue some big ol ‘googly eyes on a green headband, add alien ears, and give yourself matching makeup.

26 The Strangers

Welp, this is pretty terrifying. You can wear normal clothes, because, for this costume, it’s all about the effing scary masks.

27 Silent Hill Nurses

Sure, these nurses are just from a movie, but it doesn’t make them any less horrifying. All you need is a white dress, fake blood, a nurse’s hat, and either great makeup skills or gauze for your face.

28 Bob’s Burgers

Belcher fam represent. Glasses? Check. Pink bunny ears? Check. Big burger? Check.

29 Lifeguards

More like #Baewatch, right? Lifeguard gear might be hard to find during fall months (unless you live in Florida), so order some whistles, red one-pieces, and shorts for a coordinating costume.

30 Beanie Babies

Channel all that ’90s nostalgia with your best buds, who also no doubt had a collection of these in their bedrooms.

31 Codename: Kids Next Door

Speaking of nostalgia, how about this major #TBT to one of Cartoon Network’s best shows?

32 A Pizza Party

The best kind of party TBH. Cardboard is your friend for these triangle-shaped costumes.

33 All the Taylor Swifts

The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now… except here’s a bunch of old Taylor Swifts from every phase of her music career.

@hannahcelestephoto

34 Circus Performers

Every posse needs a ringleader with a top hat.

35 The Spice Girls

If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends. Live out your Spice Girl dreams and rock some go-go boots, sequins, tracksuits, and leopard print.

36 Beer Pong

It’s now a competitive sport.

37 The Fairly Odd Parents

Floaty crown-y things or wires? But all jokes aside, you just need wigs, wands, and huge teeth to nail this costume.

38 Monica and Rachel From Friends

On Halloween, no one can judge you for wearing a wedding dress not on your wedding day.

39 Aliens From Sesame Street

What do you get when you cross solid-colored blankets with huge eyeballs? These “Yip yip yip yip!” guys.

40 Google Maps

A plaid gray T-shirt and red poster board will come in handy for this. And if someone doesn’t get it, just say, “Recalculating …”

41 Jurassic Park

Get khaki shirts, cargo pants, and boots for the human part; buy this blow-up thing for the dinosaur part.

42 The Addams Family

No fighting over who gets to be Wednesday Addams!

43 Rugrats Babies

Crop tops will forever be immortalized by shows about babies who can’t fit their clothes.

44 trolls

The only kind of trolls worth acknowledging. Colored hair spray, lots of gel, and bright tutus are the key for this throwback costume.

45 The Four Seasons

Dress up like your favorite time of year with your besties. Dibs on fall!

46 The Wild Thornberrys

With this costume comes a non-optional family portrait. Especially to see Deb’s crimped hair in all its glory.

47 Disney Princesses

If you and your friends are Disney obsessed, this is the group costume for you. (Although you might have to fight it out to be the princess you want.) Hit up a Halloween store for an exact outfit or make one yourself if you’re up to the task.

48 The Flintstones

A good old-fashioned #TBT to the Stone Age. Cut out felt patches to recreate the patterns on these outfits.

49 Rock, Paper, Scissors

Just know you’ll be dueling all night.

50 Coven From American Horror Story

Never pass up a chance to wear all black. Ever. Wear what’s already in your closet, and then just shop for a chic witchy hat.

