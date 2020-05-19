YouTube has long since become the platform through which self-produced content flourishes and find your own audience. Standing out in it, however, is becoming increasingly complicated by the huge number of content creators —or youtubers, as we all know them— that exist.

The channel success depends on many factors, but the secret prevails in the vast majority of occasions in the quality of the content and the ability of youtubers to connect with their audience.

As in all areas of sport, in the cycling universe or ‘bike’, in its most extreme forms, there are not a few channels dedicated to two wheels that we can find ourselves in the omnipresent audiovisual platform. From As Acción we have made our own selection to highlight 5 Spanish-speaking channels that we believe are worth a special mention.

TipsBMX – Adriel Torres

This young BMX rider of Cuban origin has a whopping 900,000 subscribers. An overwhelming number that puts him ahead of renowned international youtubers like New Yorker Anthony Panza.

Its success lies in the experiments he carries out with his bikes, which undergoes modifications of the most unthinkable such as -as seen in the previous video- mount a BMX with 4 wheels. This latest video has more than 4.4M views as of today.

Laura Celdrán

National reference of the MTB, that of Laura is a profile that has worked as the most to achieve a more than deserved – and increasingly numerous – community of followers. From the Enduro and DH field, the Murcian rider is an example to follow and recently shared it with all of us through her YouTube channel.

In it we can find tutorials, tips and tricks Laura makes available to everyone, drawing on her extensive experience as a mountain bike rider.

Welcome Aguado

What to say about Welcome Aguado that not everyone who is up to date MTB Dirt Jump and Slopestyle. A global benchmark for these disciplines, Bienve’s career on YouTube is skyrocketing — he is already on the 300K subscribers list – thanks to his charisma and restless attitude.

Through his channel, the local Barcelona rider from La Poma keeps his followers up to date with his trips, outings and competitions thanks to some direct and authentic video-blogs. The other strong point of the channel is the POV videos, with videos that add up to 13M views (such as the urban freeride in Barcelona), in which the ‘viewers’ get into Bienve’s shoes for a few minutes.

Francisco Borrero

Venezuelan living in New York, Francisco Borrero has made his YouTube channel a showcase for Spanish speakers of what he is like the daily life of a bicimensajero in the Big Apple. Whether on his fixed-gear bike or with the gravel bike, Francisco never forgets his camera every time he pedals through the iconic asphalt jungle.

its charisma and transparency They have made their experiences go into more and more homes, although it seems that – along with their partner Lulu Hurtado – they are about to embark on a new adventure leaving everything to give to #VanLife.

Daniel Race

Something a good youtuber has to have is his great ability to communicate in all possible situations. It doesn’t matter if it’s in video blog, interviewing or explaining technical details. In all this, Daniel Race knows how to move like a fish in water.

In his channel we can see content of all kinds, touching a good part of all the disciplines of the Bike universe. A good reflection that we are facing a person who, above all else, needs to give the pedals a cane.