5 years later it is still spectacular

The Xiaomi Mi MIX turns five years old.

If we have to name a company different from the rest, that is without a doubt Xiaomi. The Chinese firm is not only one of the best companies on the market, but also occasionally surprises us with a mobile device different from the rest.

This was the case of the Xiaomi Mi MIX, a terminal that saw the light five years ago and that still fascinates us today with its spectacular design. Let’s remember it.

The innovative Xiaomi Mi MIX is years old

It was 2016 when the Chinese brand presented us by surprise the Xiaomi Mi MIX, a terminal that left us all speechless. Let’s remember that it was a time when none of the firms bet on reducing the frames of their terminals, so Xiaomi’s move was quite risky.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX had a 6.4-inch screen with Full HD resolutionas well as a 17: 9 aspect ratio; which took advantage of 84% of the front of the terminal. This today may not be amazing, but in 2016 it was, take our advice.

On the other hand, it had very contained dimensions with 81.9 millimeters wide, 158.8 high and 7.9 thick. In addition to having a fairly innovative design, the back of the terminal was made of ceramic, giving a unique touch to the terminal.

Unfortunately such a “crazy” design made the terminal not perfect. On the one hand it did not have a speaker for calls but the audio came out through the frame of the terminal and on the other hand, the camera of the device was something quite disappointing to have a single 16 megapixel sensor.

Of course Xiaomi did not stay here and released new Mi Mix models. The first was the Mi MIX 2 that came to correct some errors of its predecessor –Such as the inclusion of a loudspeaker and the camera– although in the eyes of users, these changes were not enough.

Xiaomi would try again with the Mi MIX 2S taking a big leap in its photographic section and therefore, placing itself at the height of the best terminals of its year (Huawei P20 or Galaxy S9).

Last but not least, we also had a Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. Here the firm eliminated all traces of frames on the front, becoming one of the most beautiful terminals we have seen.

In short, the Xiaomi Mi MIX was five years ago a device that demonstrated to other companies that it was possible to manufacture a powerful, elegant, well-built terminal that had hardly any frames. After this terminal, there are not a few firms that have imitated this design. Will we ever see a Mi MIX 4? Only Xiaomi knows.

