The subject was accused of second-degree murder and interned in a penitentiary center and a bond of more than half a million dollars was set

By: Web Writing

United States.- Oklahoma police officers arrested an individual who caused the death of his children forgetting them locked in their car for a long time.

Police reports suggest the 31-year-old identified as Dustin Lee Dennis carried his children to the supermarket, he later returned home and went to sleep for 5 hours.

According to the police, after waking up he rushed to his car and noticing that their children they were not moving, they quickly called 911, however, upon the arrival of the paramedics, they could not do anything to revive them because they had been without vital signs for a long time.

Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, is arrested for the deaths of his 4-year-old, Teagan, and his 3-year-old, Ryan. The Oklahoma children died after 5 hours of being locked in a truck on a 90-degree day. 800+ kids have died in hot vehicles over the past 20 years.https: //t.co/4zYt23w1PK – New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 15, 2020

A video from a security camera in a neighbor’s house managed to capture how he parked his car, took out the food and closed the doors without removing his children.

After the death of their children 5-year-old Lee Dennis was charged by the prosecution with second degree murder.

At the moment, Dustin was imprisoned in the Tulsa jail and posted bail of more than half a million dollars.