5-year-old girl dies after eating poisoned bread; they tried to kill his dog

Great commotion and at the same time indignation has caused what happened inside a family originally from Tonalapan, Veracruz, in Mexico, where a girl of only 5 years old lost her life and her brother, another under 7, is torn between life and death after both ingesting a bread that was poisoned.

The terrible event occurred last Friday, June 25. Hermila Gutiérrez, mother of the children, told several local media that a neighbor had already tried a few weeks ago to poison his dog, just throwing bread with poison.

In fact, Hermila saved her pet’s life with various home remedies based on milk and lemon; However, she could do nothing to keep her little girl alive and no one guarantees her that her eldest son will succeed.

Gutiérrez indicated that that day, he had to leave the house, leaving his children alone; just 20 minutes later, she received a call from a neighbor indicating that her little ones “were dying.”

“When I arrived, the girl was already unconscious and the boy vomiting, suffering from pain,” said the woman.

According to the versions of some locals, lhe children were playing in the backyard of their house when suddenly, they found the piece of bread, which they broke in half and began to eat it, despite neighbors telling them not to.

“My girl did not hold. When we got to the Tonalapan hospital it didn’t last long, that’s when they told us that the girl was dead, ”added the mother, very affected by the death of her little girl.

“I no longer have the strength, I could hardly see my son in the morning; The doctors tell me that he is recovering, I have faith and hope that he will. At night, his skin was cold, but today that I hugged him I already felt his body warm ”, Hermila added.

Now, the local authorities are investigating the case to be able to find the person responsible for this unfortunate event.

“Why do they poison animals and cause misfortunes to children and take their lives? People must understand that they cannot leave poisons for pets because there are innocent children ”, sentenced the mother.

