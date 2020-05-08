Doctors are investigating the growth of kawasaki disease infections. (Free Press Photo: EFE)

A five-year-old boy died in New York after showing symptoms of Kawasaki disease and “toxic shock” syndrome, possibly linked to the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

New York State has recorded 73 cases of critically ill children with these inflammatory symptoms, the governor said at a news conference.

“Last Thursday, a five-year-old boy died of complications related to covid-19” and “there may be other (deaths) that are under investigation,” he said.

The state health department investigates these cases, he added.

On Tuesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had reported 15 children with this severe inflammatory syndrome in the city.

Of the 15 cases identified, four tested positive for the covid-19 disease and six already had the antibodies that show they had it.

Children and youth had abdominal pain, vomiting, a rash, and persistent fever, symptoms consistent with “toxic shock” syndrome and childhood Kawasaki disease.

Relationship with the coronavirus

The municipal government asked hospitals and medical centers to be alert to these symptoms and to report the identified cases in order to identify if there is a correlation with the covid-19 disease.

Affected children may require hospitalization in intensive care and cardiac and respiratory support, de Blasio said.

At the end of April the British National Health Service (NHS) had warned of this disease. Other countries that had detected a similar situation followed: Spain, France and Belgium, among others.

British doctors who analyzed the first eight cases observed in London wrote in the medical journal The Lancet that it could be “a new phenomenon that affects children who did not show symptoms and for whom the SARS-CoV-2 infection manifests itself as a syndrome hyperinflammatory ”.

The majority of affected children respond positively to treatments.

Kawasaki disease causes an inflammation of the blood vessels in children (skin rashes, nodes, conjunctivitis, heart problems in its most serious types).