A five year old boy died in NY after showing symptoms of the disease of Kawasaki and “toxic shock” syndrome, possibly linked to coronavirusGovernor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The state of NY has registered 73 cases of children in serious condition with these inflammatory symptoms, said the governor at a press conference.

“Last Thursday, a boy five-year-old died of COVID-19 related complications “and” there may be other (deaths) that are under investigation, “he said.

The state health department investigates these cases, he added.

On Tuesday the mayor of NYBill de Blasio had reported 15 children with this severe inflammatory syndrome in the city.

Of the 15 cases identified, four tested positive for the disease covid-19 and six already had the antibodies that show they had it.

Children and youth had abdominal pain, vomiting, a rash, and persistent fever, symptoms consistent with “toxic shock” syndrome and childhood illness. Kawasaki.

The municipal government asked hospitals and medical centers to be alert to these symptoms and to report the identified cases in order to identify if there is a correlation with the disease. covid-19.

Affected children may require hospitalization in intensive care and cardiac and respiratory support, de Blasio said.

At the end of April the British National Health Service (NHS) had warned of this disease. Other countries that had detected a similar situation followed: Spain, France and Belgium, among others.

British doctors who analyzed the first eight cases observed in London wrote in the medical journal The Lancet that it could be “a new phenomenon that affects children who did not show symptoms and for whom the SARS-CoV-2 infection manifests itself as a syndrome hyperinflammatory. “

The children Most of them affected respond positively to treatments.

The disease of Kawasaki causes inflammation of blood vessels in children (skin rashes, nodes, conjunctivitis, heart problems in their most serious types).

