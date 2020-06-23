He was the phenomenon. He was the lord of darkness. He was the gravedigger. A creation that grew out of the mind of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, but became legendary for the person behind the character, Mark Calaway.

Since debuting so many years ago in WWE Survivor Series 1990, The Undertaker has remained in the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe for 30 years. Although he is ‘retired’, he will continue to do so.

But who will be the next Undertaker in WWE?

Is it just a WrestleMania streak? Is it a legend created by Vince McMahon perpetuated by various WWE superstars who grew up watching him? Is he one of the most important professional wrestling characters of all time? He is all of these things, and so much more that it would be difficult to define his legacy.

It was his firm dedication to the character and his ability to reinvent himself to stay relevant in the times that demanded it. Of course, being undefeated at WrestleMania certainly accelerated that reality. Still, his tenacity to be a creative force and his dedication to the industry further grew his legend.

It was as if it was the last of its kind. That dedication to staying in character. Only in recent years have fans seen the man behind The Deadman, that responsibility is difficult to bear, and very few manage to keep him, being in business for so many years.

That said, the essential task would be to choose someone who could be the ‘Next’ Undertaker. Here are 5 WWE Superstars who could qualify.

NOTE: The content of the article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of Lucha Noticias.

Aleister Black (WWE RAW)

Aleister Black is probably one of the most interesting characters in WWE who has not had a direct race to the top. That has more to do with how he is programmed than with the fighter himself. Tattoos, innate fascination, and the presentation of an innate solitaire lend themselves to being a fascinating personality that has some comparisons to The Undertaker.

While it may seem blasphemous to suggest that any fighter could take the place of The Undertaker, Aleister Black has that innate quality that would allow for those comparisons. The Undertaker had the air of a brutal assassin inside the ring, and Black provides that same instinct as soon as he goes through those ropes.

Charlotte Flair (WWE RAW)

Charlotte Flair may not seem like the most obvious choice to be on this list; She possesses an innate quality that is integral to her character. The Undertaker exuded charisma, power, and technique every time he was in the ring, and Flair is no different.

While some fans in the WWE Universe will surely point out that Flair is more like her father, her work in the ring is of the highest quality. There is no doubt that Ric Flair was a legend, that he will never be equaled. Charlotte brings the same intrinsic credibility that would put her in the same vein as The Undertaker.

Part of The Undertaker was that he, for the most part, lived the character. Combine that with Charlotte’s family legacy and her career as one of the company’s best fighters; The reasons become more convincing. If WWE gave him a different streak like The Deadman, there’s no telling where he’ll be in the years to come.

While he may not be a ‘dark’ character, the list is about a fighter who can change with the times, and Flair would certainly fit the description.

Braun Strowman (SmackDown)

If there has been a true success story for the past few years, it has been the rise of Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men is built like a tank and it gives the feeling of being a Viking on a path of destruction and leaving his opponents on the ground (literally). Upon reaching fame with the Wyatt family, Strowman became the monster that had alluded to WWE for quite some time. According to this thought process, the idea of ​​Strowman being the “next” Taker does not seem to be far off.

Like Undertaker, Strowman strikes fear into his opponents, and his simple promos push his character to great heights. Like The Deadman, his promotional skills have evolved to give the character more dimension than most didn’t think possible.

If Vince McMahon reserves this correctly, Strowman could be “the guy” to beat for years to come. The character is already prepared, and he only needs a fire to light the flame. Undertaker’s boots are difficult to fill, but Strowman could live up to it.

Roman Reigns (SmackDown)

Roman Reigns is an inspiring addition to the list. Reigns is certainly a polarizing figure with the WWE Universe. But his promotion in WWE is no different than John Cena’s, and on top of that, he’s defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

After his cancer diagnosis, it’s fair to say that WWE fans changed their minds about the guy. Reigns has always had natural charisma and pure confidence every time he has approached the ring. Remembering that WWE has already invested in the character for many years, the next step would be to give it the essence of a walking legend.

Roman Reigns lives the character just like The Undertaker. Like The Deadman, he has a reputation for being a costume leader, and when his cancer diagnosis was made public, several cast members cried.

Legends are made and not born, and over time, if properly booked, Roman Reigns could create the same legacy along the lines of The Undertaker. Perhaps, in time, that will happen.

Bray Wyatt / The Fiend (SmackDown)

If there was a true heir to The Undertaker’s legacy, it would be Bray Wyatt. His reintroduction to the WWE Universe has been one of the successes in recent WWE history, and the entire fan base is really behind the character.

When Bray Wyatt started, comparisons were already up for grabs, although the original character was somewhat more different. But over time, the character’s “affinity” with the dark arts became more apparent with The Fiend, being his most violent character.

But Wyatt’s most striking similarity to The Undertaker is the ability to evolve and change. It’s that quality that allowed The Deadman to survive all these years and still have fans clamoring for more.

While some decisions about how he is scheduled are questionable may not have helped Bray Wyatt any time soon, he still has a long way to go and many opponents to beat to create a career that equals The Phenom.

The Undertaker filled fear in the hearts of many WWE superstars and enthusiastic fans alike. Wyatt is just getting started, and there’s no telling where it will end.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.