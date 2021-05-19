5 worst foods to reduce cancer risk



Processed meat is classified as carcinogenic to humans.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Certain diets increase or decrease the chance of developing some types of cancer. The American Cancer Society states that a poor diet and lack of physical activity are key factors that can increase the risk of this disease.

While a healthy diet includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, beans and other legumes, as well as whole grains and fish or chicken. There are other foods that should be limited or avoided.

5 foods that are not part of a healthy diet to reduce the risk of cancer

1. Processed meats

Photo: Luis Quintero / Pexels

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies processed meat as carcinogenic to humans, that is, something that causes cancer. Processed meat refers to meat that has been transformed by salting, curing, fermenting, smoking, or other processes to enhance flavor or improve shelf life. Like bacon, cold cuts, hot dogs, and deli meats.

A group of 22 experts from 10 different countries reviewed more than 800 studies and concluded that each 50 gram serving of processed meat consumed per day increases the risk of colorectal cancer by 18%. “This risk increases with the amount of meat consumed,” published in 2015 by the World Health Organization.

2. Red meat

Photo: Vika Imperia550 / Pixabay

Red meat is classified by the IARC as a food probably carcinogenic to humans. Is association was seen mainly for colorectal cancer, but associations were also observed for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer.

Red meat is considered to be that which comes from mammals, such as beef, veal, pork, lamb, lamb, horse and goat.

3. Sugary drinks

Photo: Ernesto Rodriguez / Pixabay

Sugar-sweetened beverages such as sodas, sports drinks, energy drinks, and fruit drinks. The Harvard Nutrition Source publishes that These beverages are the largest source of calories and added sugar in the American diet.

Consuming a lot of sugar can indirectly increase the risk of cancer by promoting obesity. The American Cancer Society explains that there is evidence that a diet high in added sugars it affects levels of insulin and related hormones in ways that can increase the risk of certain cancers.

4. Highly processed foods and refined grain products

Photo: Shutterstock

Highly processed foods have components that can have anti-inflammatory effects. Harvard Health indicates that many important diseases, such as cancer, have been linked to chronic inflammation.

“Researchers have known for a long time that chronic inflammation in the intestine is linked to colorectal cancer. However, they still don’t know exactly why, ”explains the American Cancer Society.

5. Alcohol

Photo: Helena Lopes / Pexels

Alcohol is a carcinogen. Its consumption increases the risk of developing different types of cancer: cancer of the mouth, throat, larynx, esophagus, breast, liver, colon and rectum.

The National Cancer Institute notes that “evidence indicates that the more alcohol a person regularly drinks over time, the greater their risk of developing alcohol-associated cancer. Even light drinkers”.

Drinking small amounts of alcohol can increase the risk of some cancers like Mom’s. No amount of alcohol is safe to consume.

It may interest you: