5 WiFi routers for less than 40 euros to improve your internet connection at home | Technology

If you want to improve the coverage and speed of your WiFi because your operator’s router is outdated and they don’t change it, you have these excellent options for very little money that will improve your connection.

If you have been with the same internet operator in your home for many years, you probably have a quite old-fashioned router that may even be causing problems. Unfortunately not all operators update the router just because it is old. So if you want to improve your WiFi connection and coverage you should consider upgrading to a router that is modern and capable of improving connectivity.

We have chosen 5 modern WiFi routers that can improve your internet connection and are also cheap so you can save money. All are compatible with the two most traditional networks, they are compact and able to better manage the connection.

The only thing you will have to do when buying and receiving them is to connect it by cable to your operator router and edit all your devices so that they use the WiFi network of this new router.

They are compatible with 2.4 GHz networks widely used by older equipment and connected household products such as light bulbs, robot vacuum cleaners or smart plugs. They also include 5 GHz network much faster to use with your mobile, laptop, tablet, console and everything you have at home.

Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800

Cheap and modern, you may not be able to ask for more of this Xioami Mi Router AX1800. This router has the new WiFi 6, a new technology that allows you to connect wirelessly at a higher speed than previous routers.

It has a 5-core Qualcomm chipset to handle all connections with a 256MB memory that allows it to operate up to 128 devices at the same time.

It is compatible with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks, reaching a speed of up to 1,775 Mbps. It also has OFDMA technology that allows several devices to be transmitted at the same time, instead of transmitting data one by one.

Best of all, it is a very cheap home router. It only costs 39.99 euros on Amazon, which makes it one of the best options in cheap WiFi routers 6.

Huawei Wi-Fi WS5200

This router Huawei Wi-Fi WS5200 It is one of its most economical models and that repeat a traditional design with the rest of the company’s routers. The good thing is that its design is compact and although the antennas cannot be moved at an angle, they are large and with great power.

It is fully compatible with WiFi 5 networks under the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks of up to 867 Mpbs.

The best of all? Its price. It only costs 29 euros with shipping costs totally free from the Huawei online store in Spain. It is shipped nationally and it will take you a few days to arrive.

It is also available on Amazon, although for 29.90 euros. Of course, it has free shipping and if you are an Amazon Prime user they will deliver it to you the next day.

TP-Link Archer C6

This is a basic router to improve the WiFi connection in your home and it is also quite cheap. TP-Link Archer C6 is a perfect option for anyone looking for a router that complies and stays on a tight budget.

It is compatible with WiFI 5 (802.11ac) and dual-band networks, for 2.4 GHz up to 300 Mpbs and 5 GHz up to 867 Mpbs. Therefore, you can achieve a very high connection if you have contracted a 600 Mbps fiber rate.

It has 4 outdoor antennas and an internal antenna, plus 4 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports. A great option that you can get on Amazon for only 39 euros.

Linksys E5400

This AC1200 dual band WiFi 5 compatible router improves the speed of old routers, is compact and low cost.

For those who are looking for a better WiFi router than your operator, cheap and from one of those brands that are synonymous with good products, this Linksys E5400 It is a high-quality low-cost option.

This is a Linksys router without many surprises. Supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi 5 networks of up to 1,200 Mbps combined and easy to install. Just using a web browser it can be set up in 5 minutes.

It has parental controls for the smallest devices and guest networking for 10 guest users.

Its price is the best of all, it costs 34 euros on Amazon with free shipping.

Tenda AC10

WiFi router compatible with 2.4 GHz networks up to 300 Mbps, 5 GHz up to 867 Mbps and with MU-MIMO to transmit to more devices at the same time.

This option from the Chinese brand Tenda is inexpensive and can solve many of your problems with WiFi networks. It’s the router Tenda AC10, fully compatible with WiFi 5 networks and that has prominent antennas.

This router has 4 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports to connect devices directly by cable, such as computers, NAS servers or consoles. It also has MU-MIMO technology that allows data to be sent to several devices at the same time and not one by one as other routers do.

Its price is only 34.99 euros on Amazon and it has free and fast shipping if you are an Amazon Prime user.

