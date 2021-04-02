5 widescreen monitors to work and play at the highest level | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Panoramic monitors allow you to have more window space and be more productive, but also play in a more immersive way. These widescreen displays are perfect for both worlds at a good price.

If you are looking for a new monitor because you are one of the thousands of people who from now on will live a teleworking life or because your computer simply needs an improvement with more space, you are interested in a panoramic monitor.

With a panoramic monitor you have more space to do your daily tasks with the computer. If you come from working with a laptop, you have more space for several windows open at the same time or just have a program open with more elements to work comfortably.

If you are gamers then a panoramic monitor will allow you to see more space in the game, especially if you like racing simulators or RPG simulators.

These widescreen monitors are good, they are at a good price and you can buy them right now to have them at home as soon as possible. If you buy them on Amazon you can get it with free and fast shipping by signing up for Prime. You will have a 30-day free trial.

29 “LG 29UM69G

A cheap widescreen monitor that works very well in both office automation and games is this LG 29UM69G. On Amazon it is available for only 245 euros with free shipping.

It has a size of 29 inches with a resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels, that is, Full HD in 21: 9 format or 32% larger than a traditional Full HD monitor.

It has a response time of only 1ms and FreeSync, so it is perfect for gamers. It also has a DisplayPort connection, an HDMI port and a USB-C port to connect it to a laptop.

Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 “

If you are looking for a panoramic monitor with special attention to games but that also works perfectly as a panoramic monitor to work or study, this Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming 34-inch Monitor is a perfect candidate.

The highlight is that it is a panoramic monitor and also curved, so at short distances you have the edges closer and avoid fatigue of looking to the sides.

This Xiaomi monitor is fully designed for gaming, with Quad HD resolution, widescreen format and 144 Hz refresh rate. It also has free shipping from Spain.

It has a 2K resolution, specifically 3440 x 1440 pixels resolution in a 21: 9 format. It has 2 HDMI 2.2 connections, 2 DisplayPort 1.4 ports, 4ms response time, 144 Hz refresh rate and is compatible with AMD Freesync.

The price is somewhat higher, less than 450 euros on Amazon, but you get an excellent curved monitor to play and to work in the best of conditions.

Samsung LS34J552WQRXEN 34 “

Samsung produces many of the displays used by monitors from other brands. But if you want a monitor that is from Samsung because you trust this brand more, then this 34-inch Samsung LS34J552WQRXEN and panoramic is one of the cheapest.

It has a 34-inch flat panel, with a QHD resolution of 3400 x 1440 pixels, 4ms response time and compatible with FreeSync.

The monitor only costs 379 euros at Amazon and is ready to be put on an arm thanks to the standard VESA connection.

LG 25UM58-P 25 “

This monitor is LG’s wide-format input monitor for office automation or games that do not require maximum speed of movement. LG 25UM58-P It is also a very accessible inexpensive monitor.

LG 25UM58-P has a size 29 inch and a resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels in 21: 9 format. It’s perfect if you want a monitor to work with but don’t want to spend a lot of money and want more space on your desk.

This 25 “widescreen monitor has Full HD resolution and an IPS LED panel. It is perfect if you first want to have as much information as possible on one screen.

It has a brightness of 250 cd / m², supports sRGB color profile> 99%, a contrast of 1000: 1, 5 ms response time and up to 75 Hz. It only has 2 HDMI ports to connect two different inputs, for example two computers.

It is very cheap because it costs about 180 euros on Amazon. A popular price for a product like this low-cost widescreen monitor.

34 “LG 34WN750-B

One of the most common monitors on the desks of programmers and people who work with this type of panoramic monitors is this 34-inch LG widescreen 1440p resolution.

It has a size of 34 inches in flat format and with an IPS technology panel. The total resolution is 3440 x 1440 pixels, so it has a high pixel rate to be able to read everything well defined. It also has two 7 W speakers and is HDR 10 compatible.

You can get it on Amazon for only 448 euros and shipping is free, sold and managed by Amazon.

The brightness of the panel reaches 300 nits, the contrast is 1000: 1 and it has two HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort port and 3 USB ports for connecting peripherals.

