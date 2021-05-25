5 ways what you eat can age your skin

When it comes to beauty, time can be our worst enemy, but healthy habits can be our best allies. Beyond age, the passage of time does not necessarily equate to disease and aging if we maintain daily habits that help us maintain our health. So what you eat is so important, as your food choices can age your skin or make it look fresh and youthful.

Tell me what you eat and I’ll tell you how old you are

No one doubts that food is essential to maintain not only our health but a positive attitude towards life, a vigorous appearance and an overall balance, regardless of age or the passage of time.

But the way we eat can directly affect the appearance of our skin. The cosmetologist Geetika mittal wrote to the press in India some eating habits that can influence skin aging, according to his research:

Nutrient deficiency. Lack of protein, vitamin E and minerals such as magnesium, iodine and zinc can negatively affect the appearance of the skin. For this reason, Mittal suggests including almonds daily in the diet as a healthy and nutritious snack. Thanks to its content of antioxidant vitamin E, polyphenols and essential fatty acids, they are a good alternative to take care of the health of the skin.

Not drinking enough water. This can lead to dehydration of the tissues that is visible on the skin, mainly in the appearance of the skin of the lips and extremities. The expert suggests drinking at least two liters of water daily.

Lack of vitamin C. Vitamin C is an adjunct to avoid skin problems. Consuming citrus fruits such as lemon, orange, strawberry, and guava is a great way to balance our vitamin C intake.

Eating fried and sugary foods. Fried foods and added sugar in food not only influence our body weight, but also the appearance of our skin. By frying food and including a lot of sugar in our diet, in any of its forms, we consume oxidizing substances that age our cells, including epithelial cells.

Lack of protein. Proteins are essential for the body’s tissues to renew and repair themselves. Protein-rich foods such as lentils, oatmeal, yogurt, or almonds can nourish and renew the skin.

For Mittal, as time passes and the effects of aging become more apparent, one of the best ways to take care of the skin is to take care of what we eat, rather than what we smear on.