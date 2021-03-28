5 ways to prepare leftover veggies that are about to go bad



Photo: Ella Olsson / Pexels

It is impractical to go daily for the vegetables that you will cook for the day. Generally we usually take advantage of the return to the market or supermarket to supply ourselves with the food that will be consumed during the week and even for longer periods. We will see what to do to avoid food waste and take advantage of raw and cooked vegetables that are about to spoil at home.

Although frozen or canned vegetables have a long shelf life, the same does not happen with fresh produce. Even when we store them in the refrigerator, within a few days, uncooked vegetables can start to wilt. While there are others already cooked that we are tired of reheating. Before you let your veggies die and throw them away, here are five prep ideas:

1. Stir-fry the vegetables

Photo: Kleine Beyers / Pexels

Leafy greens are best used for the first week of purchase. Before your veggies spend the week waiting in the fridge, you can saute your veggies and serve them as a side.

Thinly slice your vegetables so they cook quickly. Add the thickest and longest cooking veggies (like broccoli and carrots) to the skillet first, then follow up with the softer ones so everything finishes cooking at the same time. You can use soy sauce or a little olive oil, salt, pepper and a dash of lemon.

2. Fritatta or omelette

Photo: Malidate Van / Pexels

Eggs go well with a wide variety of vegetables. So use whatever veggies you have and stir with eggs to cook them in a skillet or you can bake a frittata. Use from tomatoes, onions, zucchini and yellow squash, spinach, kale, mushrooms, asparagus, bell pepper, broccoli and even your avocados.

3. Pasta salad

Photo: Pixel1 / Pixabay

Cook some pasta, add the cooked vegetables and your favorite dressing or favorite vinaigrette. For a simple vinaigrette you only need olive oil, vinegar or lemon juice and a pinch of salt. This preparation is ideal for zucchini, onions, spinach, kale, mushrooms, asparagus, tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, cucumber, peas, radishes, cauliflower.

4. Soups, creams and stews

Photo: Shutterstock

Bring your veggies to life by adding them to chicken soup. Even If you cannot eat this preparation right away, make it to prevent the vegetables from spoiling and refrigerate or freeze to consume later.

You can also use those vegetables that are already boiled or roasted to transform them into a creamy soup. Whether raw or cooked, you can take advantage of vegetables to add to stews.

5. Fried rice

Photo: Takedahrs on Pixabay

Here two things are used with a very easy dish, quick to prepare at home and that can be used as a main dish or as a side dish. Fried rice is the perfect way to consume leftover rice as well as a variety of vegetables.

Cut raw vegetables into 1/2-inch cubes or smaller so they cook quickly and evenly. If you want to use leftover cooked veggies, add them last and toss to heat.

