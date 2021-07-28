5 ways to get your kids to wear a mask

Some children ask not to wear masks in schools 2:21

. – Add to your back to school shopping list: Buy more masks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone in elementary and middle schools wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, as they updated their mask wear guidelines in response to the most transmissible delta variant.

We know that little humans constantly pull and stretch masks, and children don’t stop there. They let the top part fall under their noses and sometimes they even throw it under their mouths, just because they can.

Despite all these protests from children in countries where face coverings are not yet part of the culture, masks will be a must-have this fall in the US, according to the CDC.

The CDC had already recommended that all children over the age of 2 wear face covers in closed public places to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

That means now is the time to get kids back to the reality of masks in schools. We know children from all over the world who already know how to wear masks; it is simply part of their routine when they leave the house.

How to get your child to do well? We have asked doctors, psychologists and parents what are the best strategies for children to wear a mask and keep it on. Here are his top five suggestions.

Meet your son

Every child is different, which means that parents need to take the time to think about how each of their children can relate to face covering.

“It’s not something that fits everyone,” said Jennifer Sciolla, senior director of child and family services at Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware. “You always want to take that time and space at the beginning for parents to consider their children.”

Parents should ask themselves a series of questions before even trying to formulate a strategy for children to cover their faces, Sciolla suggested.

Among them: What is important to my child? How does my child understand the information? How aware is my child of the outside world? To what extent can a mask or the possibility of a mask cause my child anxiety?

Part of the problem is age. Young children may be afraid of seeing others with masks because they lack the ability to recognize and read the faces that children develop in adolescence, according to research.

Another factor: a child’s developmental needs.

Stephanie Ranno, whose 7-year-old daughter Emmy is on the autism spectrum, said her daughter has a hard time covering her face for an extended period. Ranno, who lives outside of Baltimore, added that it’s hard to know why her daughter doesn’t like masks because she has an expressive language delay, which means she can’t always communicate properly.

“Emmy is learning to interpret facial expressions for appropriate social interactions and the masks make it almost impossible for that to happen,” Ranno wrote via text message. “Our main concerns in sending her back to school center on the difficulty in her ability to interact safely and positively with teachers and classmates.”

Explain what happens

Parents and guardians can’t just expect little ones to understand why they should wear face covers; parents should explain it in words and concepts that children can understand.

For preschoolers, this could mean offering a Sesame Street version of the pandemic protocol: The virus is a bad guy, and humans must do what we can to protect our lungs and bodies from it. For others, especially older children, it could mean a more detailed and sophisticated summary of public health and our individual responsibility for the greater good.

Parents can emphasize kindness so children understand that wearing face covers isn’t just about them, recommended Liza Suárez, assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“It’s helpful to say things like, ‘Covering your face reduces the chances of infecting others’ and, ‘If we all wear masks, we protect each other,'” said Suarez, director of the Pediatric Stress and Anxiety Disorders Clinic at the University. “You can’t go wrong if you teach your child that we are all part of this world and that we need to help each other.”

Maki Katsuki, a mother of three, agrees. Katsuki moved to Sonoma County, California, from Niseko, Japan, in 2017, and remembers what she learned about covering her face as a child growing up in Asia.

“We were all taught that wearing a mask when you’re sick is key because you don’t want to spread germs to other people,” he said.

Katsuki added that she has repeatedly required her children to cover their faces over the years, saying, “We also wear masks to prevent (getting sick) when others are sick.”

Participate and involve your children

Another way to get kids excited about face coverings is to make them part of the process. This can be as simple as letting the children choose their own masks or as complicated as inviting the children to sit at the sewing machine.

For Melissa Cousino, the wonder was letting her 3-year-old daughter choose a face cover. The girl loves purple and took the opportunity to choose a mask that was her favorite color. In general, children also appreciate being able to have a say in the style of the masks they wear, Cousino added.

“You’d let them pick a t-shirt,” said Cousino, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “Why don’t you let them choose a face cover?”

Courtney Fitzgerald, who lives in Shawnee, Kansas, has committed to participating one step further, getting her three children to help make masks.

Fitzgerald said he has made about two dozen masks since the pandemic began, including some with rainbow-dyed floral-patterned fabrics, one with the Kansas City Chiefs logo and a retro print featuring dinosaurs and trolls.

Specifically, he said the children helped cut the fabric and make the pleats for the masks themselves.

“It reminds me of tips from professionals on how to get your kids to eat new foods – you get them involved in the process,” said Fitzgerald, who admitted to raiding his mother’s stash of fabrics in search of some of the harder-to-find patterns. . “(Often) I find them digging through the pile of fabrics and choosing the next one they want me to do.”

Practice, practice, practice

Once parents have convinced children of the idea of ​​wearing face covers, it is critical that parents adopt it. At the very least, this means getting the kids to wear the masks and having them wear the masks the right way.

Parents can try having children wear their masks at home in short increments to feel more comfortable, said Suarez, the psychiatrist. Cousino added that another fun activity is to have children put on masks and look in the mirror to familiarize themselves with the different permutations of “smile” or smile with the eyes. (She called this “medical game”).

Parents might also consider turning mask wear into a game, suggested Gail Robertson, a child psychologist at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Because we have this association in our culture that (public health) is scary, having (face coverings) as part of the game is essential,” said Robertson, assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Missouri School of Medicine. -Kansas City.

“Make it for a doll. I also love having masks in the playroom and bedroom so (the children) can play with and investigate. We want the masks to be part of their normal environment.”

Dr. Mary Mason, a St. Louis-based internist, also believes in this approach.

In 1999, Mason founded Little Medical School, a provider of science and technology courses.

Earlier last year, his company launched face covering kits consisting of two cloth face covers, a 2 meter tape measure, and a sticker sheet that reads: STAY 2 METERS AWAY, I’M DOING SOCIAL DISTANCING, MY GOOD HABIT IS WASHING. MY HANDS and more.

“We don’t want kids to think they need a real surgeon mask, but we want to make sure they understand the science,” Mason said. “When you give kids the facts and the science behind it, it enables them to seek the truth.”

Communicate repeatedly

Especially with younger children, repetition is key to ensuring compliance with the new rules. This means that as much as you don’t want to scold, you may have to sound like a broken record for your kids to take face coverings seriously and understand the seriousness of the situation in the midst of a global pandemic.

The name of the game is consistency, Suarez said, noting that parents should relentlessly remind children of this rule: They just can’t move through the world right now without wearing a mask to protect themselves and others.

“It’s like anything with parenting, really; this is not going to happen overnight,” he said. “Instead, parents must accept that they are laying a foundation that requires gradual increments of time. Little by little, parents get the message across.”

Lenneia Elmore, who lives in Orlando, Florida, fundamentally understands this challenge.

Elmore recently joked that she has been so attentive to the message lately that she has practically developed a mask-oriented mantra for her 2.5-year-old daughter Ava.

“Whenever we go somewhere, I tell her, ‘Don’t take your mask off, just play with Mom,'” said Elmore, whose family has a history of medical conditions. “I started telling her in April (2020), and now she repeats it to me. She used to think she was ‘bad’ when I asked her to wear a mask. Now she gets it. She puts it on without throwing a tantrum. It’s like she’s finally assimilating it. Thanks god”.

This story has been updated from a story originally published in July 2020.

Matt Villano is a Healdsburg, California-based writer and editor who’s a maniac for getting his three daughters to wear masks.