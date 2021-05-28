5 ways to earn $ 500 a day

Earning $ 500 dollars day by day is very possible. It is only a matter of finding the ideal job that can give you this amount in a relatively simple way. Therefore, below, we share 5 ways in which you can achieve this income.

1 – Sell on Amazon FBA

The Amazon FBA program gives you the opportunity to sell to customers without the hassle of having to have an inventory of products. Amazon customer service takes care of everything, right down to returns or any angry customer complaints.

If you can identify a good product or sell seasonal items, such as Christmas lights during the holidays, you can surely earn $ 500 very easily.

2 – Resell flea market items

Means that you must go to a flea market to buy products at a low price and restore them to later resell them at a higher price. This concept is similar to selling a house cheaply, fixing it up, and then keeping the profits.

There are people who manage to earn $ 133,000 dollars in a year, which on average is $ 500 dollars a day, just by doing this.

3 – Make a blog

As a blogger, you could earn $ 500 quickly, and that is you can promote products you are using through your writings.

Furthermore, bloggers can also earn money by posting advertisements on their website or offering their services on their blog.

Remember: to scale your blog to $ 500 per day, you must spend time making connections, promoting products regularly, and creating content consistently.

4 – Freelance writer

That’s how many writers begin. As a freelance writer, you can write for a variety of sites, blogs, publications, and more. Some writers can earn between $ 0.50 and $ 1 per word.

To put this in perspective, many publications ask for articles between 500 and 1,000 words, and you can usually do this in a few hours. That’s why, with this job, you could easily reach your goal of $ 500 a day.

5 – Text checker

Proofreading is simply rereading someone else’s writing and correcting it. Sometimes a second set of eyes can make the difference in spotting any grammar or punctuation errors before they are posted. Becoming a proofreader is a necessary service that any business can benefit from, and it usually pays well, depending on the workload, as reported in The Pay At Home Parent.

