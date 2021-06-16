5 ways to combat the bad smell of garbage | Life

If you have bad odors at home, they may be emerging from the garbage. You can follow these 5 tricks to make the bad smell of garbage disappear and live more comfortably.

Having bad smells at home can be really annoying, especially if you have tried to get rid of it and there is no way to get it.

It is very possible that the bad smell at home comes from the garbage. Although you throw it in the container every day there are certain odors that remain for hours and that are difficult to remove.

This inconvenience becomes even more worrisome if you have guests at home and they notice it, which is why it is so important to make your home pleasant for all the senses, including the sense of smell.

Luckily there are some tricks that you can put into practice that will help you alleviate this problem. Then, Here are 5 tips to mitigate the bad smell of garbage:

Use cat litter

If you have a cat at home, you should take advantage of this product. Sand for cats it is capable of neutralizing bad odors not only in the garbage itself, also in what surrounds it.

Leave some kitty litter in the bottom of the bucket and replace it when it is moistened. Do not wait more than a week to change it, as its effect could be reduced.

Baking soda can help you

One of the properties of bicarbonate is to fight bad odors. You can spread some in the bucket and wait for it to take effect. If you also add lemon zest, you will even get something to perfume the room.

Green tea removes bad odors

Green tea is good for health and its consumption provides benefits for your body. In addition, the tannin and chlorophyll in green tea leaves work to dispel bad odors. You have the option of spreading the beans in the bucket or even using the already infused tea.

Cotton is your ally

This is one of the simplest and cheapest tricks to avoid stink at home. Just soak the cotton with eucalyptus, tea essence or perfume (any product with an essence that you like) and rub it through the bag before filling it. You can also leave the cotton in the bottom of the bucket.

Use bleach if you can’t take it anymore

Sometimes the bad smell does not go away because there are too many germs in the bucket. In these cases, the best thing you can do is disinfect with bleach. Of course, you must be especially careful when using it: ventilate the room well beforehand and try not to end up damaging the cube.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Enrique Fernández.