5 ways alcohol prevents you from losing weight

Alcohol can sabotage your weight loss efforts. Alcohol not only increases your risk of different types of cancer, affects your brain, immune system and promotes other diseases, it also plays an important role in weight control.

Five ways alcohol can prevent weight loss:

1. Alcohol often contains empty calories without filling you up

Alcoholic beverages add calories empty, that is, they have little or no nutrients. A regular 355 ml beer has approximately 150 calories; But there are other drinks that can contain a large load of added sugar and the same amount of calories as a meal.

The drinks with the most calories are mixed, those to which they add juice, tonic or syrups. A 7-ounce (205 ml) glass of piña colada has approximately 500 to 600 calories and more than 30 grams of sugar. High consumption of prepared beverages promotes weight gain.

When you consume more calories in the day than you burn, the body converts the excess calories into fat.

2. The body uses alcohol for fuel

“In general, alcohol intake is associated with larger waists, because when you drink alcohol, the liver burns alcohol instead of fat“Dr. Michael Jensen, an endocrinology expert and obesity researcher at the Mayo Clinic, tells webMD

When alcohol is consumed, it is first burned for fuel before your body uses carbohydrates or fat from fats. The excess glucose and lipids end up as adipose tissue or fat.

3. Interferes with sleep

Apparently alcohol will make you fall asleep and sleep better because it is a sedative, but in reality it decreases its quality. Alcohol can cause increased waking periods during sleep cycles.

Restricted sleep and poor quality sleep can lead to metabolic disorders, weight gain, and an increased risk of obesity. According to the Sleep Foundation, not getting enough sleep can reduce the amount of weight lost and encourage overeating. Try to get 7-9 hours of sleep daily.

4. May affect nutrient absorption

Alcohol can affect the absorption of nutrients and their use by the body, which can affect the metabolism of the organs that play a role in weight management.

5. Encourage you to eat more

Alcohol has a stimulating effect on a number of neurochemical and peripheral systems that are involved in appetite control, it also suppresses the oxidation of fatty acids. Which means that alcohol causes you to eat more and burn less.

A study published in Alcohol and Alcoholism in 2020 revealed that just three drinks were enough to reduce an appetite-regulating hormone responsible for satiety, called leptin, by about 30 percent.

In addition, it is very likely that the food choices after alcohol consumption are not the healthiest.

Any alcoholic beverage can cause negative effects on the health of your body and even more so if your consumption is not moderate.

