A large production entails high development and advertising costs.

It is not surprising to take a look at the past and see video game developments whose costs rise above 50 million dollars. However, we should not be surprised to see that today is a rare production of deep draft that does not double or even triple those numbers. Real actors, quality animations, special effects and other elements.

Of course, every great development is accompanied by a powerful investment in marketing, a fundamental factor and whose costs are added to the global production. Today we review the most expensive video games of the current generation, in a list where you will find proper names such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, among others.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC, PS4, XOne) RockStar North’s ambitious work is, as you can imagine, a production with tremendous expenses. The figures of its development exceed 600 million dollars (including marketing expenses). It is worth remembering that the first installment of the franchise cost approximately $ 100 million.

Star Citizen (PC) It is difficult to talk about numbers to measure the expenses of such a colossus, but if we take into account the amount raised during several years of financing and that even today does not have an official launch date, the truth is that the figure is around 250 million dollars. That yes, everything indicates that the investment will be worth it.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PC, PS4, XOne) More than $ 100 million for the third and most recent installment in the Lara Croft saga after her reboot. A return that, incidentally, had a very similar cost in 2013. The leap from the franchise to a much closer approach to the great productions of the times, has not exactly been cheap, there is no room doubt.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PC, PS4, Switch, XOne) Geralt de Rivia has starred in one of the best video games of the generation, and also one of the most expensive: around 80 million dollars. Looking at the standards of other AAA, the truth is that it seems a more than acceptable figure, considering the number of copies sold and the tremendous success of the CD Projekt RED RPG.

Mass Effect: Andromeda (PC, PS4, XOne) The cost of developing Mass Effect: Andromeda exceeded $ 75 million. In principle, it doesn’t seem crazy at all; It is a great production and comes from a very popular renowned saga. However, this time BioWare was not as successful as Commander Shepard’s trilogy, since Andromeda did not enjoy the same criticisms, nor the same sales.

Destiny 2 (PC, PS4, XOne, Stadia) The sequel to the Bungie phenomenon has once again repeated the formula for success. Today it is among the most played titles and its future is guaranteed in the new generation. Its development was said to have been around 500 million dollars, and although from the study they said that this figure was not exact, it is obvious that it is one of the most expensive in recent years.

