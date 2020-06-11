Gamers are always looking to complete the most challenging challenges that games can offer, but the truth is that we can also enjoy less demanding and, why not, rather relaxing experiences. The coronavirus pandemic is a good time for that, so here We tell you about some games that will help you deal with the anxiety of confinement.

Journey

Described by many as a true journey of introspection, Journey will give you food for thought and, above all, with what to entertain your eyes. With majestic and at the same time simple landscapes, with a soundtrack of emotional and almost mystical tones, Journey is worth every minute of your time. Although something brief, during your trip you can meet other pilgrims, visit different places with unique settings and, why not, get to know this world more deeply by collecting collectibles.

GRAY

GRAY is a short game that is impossible not to fall in love with at first sight. Its unique visual style and its world full of details and colors will hypnotize you from the moment you take control. GRAY too It is an adventure that, without words, manages to tell a story of how the world can be filled with color and life again. Although much of the time you will spend discovering and exploring this world, there are also some sections with platforms and small puzzles that make the experience more varied.

Abzû

From the makers of Journey, Abzû is a game just as beautiful but set in the depths of the ocean. An incredible soundtrack that will not leave you at any time of your journey, the colorful water landscapes and memorable creatures make this title an essential if you are looking to relax and feel lost for the next few hours.

Death stranding

Death Stranding is far from being a difficult game. And although it also seems to be very far from being a game, the truth is that it is one of the most relaxing experiences you can have. What more effective to empty your mind than go for a walk through gigantic desolate wastelands Or visit the ruins of a shopping center in the middle of a storm. Death Stranding has a deep sense of exploration that, without being challenging, completely absorbs you from start to finish and makes you forget about everything else.

Shape of the World

In Shape of the World you are basically god, or someone who got a very strong drug. The premise of this psychedelic title is that, As you interact with the environment, things take shape and color. A world at first without color and desolate is populated as you travel. In your path you see growing plants, structures, strange animals and many more things. Give it a try if you want to venture into a strange world in which you are the creator.