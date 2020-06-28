Buying a cheap mobile phone is no longer synonymous with a bad experience. These are some of the best cheap smartphones.

You don’t have to pay too much to have a good smartphone. The cheapest phones have risen in level in recent years and even the most modest ones manage to give a pleasant user experience. On this occasion, we have collected some of the most notable.

These 5 mobiles are very cheap, but not for that you will have to give up a good experience. Among them, realme, Redmi and Samsung devices. Which of them is the best buy?

realme 5

Realme’s mobile went through our analysis table a few months ago. Its screen, with IPS technology, reaches 6.5 inches along with an HD + resolution. This translates to a density of 270 pixels per inch.

In his guts, the Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm, all life insurance in the mid-range. You will not be able to fault its performance. It comes along with versions of 3GB and 4GB RAM, 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB of storage. This realme 5 also has 4 cameras on its back and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 270 DPI

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM: 3GB and 4GB

Cameras: Quad 12 + 8 + 2 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 13 megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,000 mAh

realme C3

This realme C3 arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution. Its rear, which is available in several and striking colors, has a curious mosaic that reflects light from the camera module.

Under its chassis, one of MediaTek’s processors, the Helium G70. The Chinese device comes with versions of 2 GB and 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB and 64 GB of storage. The realme C3 also has a triple rear camera and a huge 5,000 mAh battery. For what it costs, the experience it gives is really good.

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 264 DPI

Processor: MediaTek Helio G70

RAM: 2 GB and 3 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera of 12 + 2 + 2 megapixels | 5 megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Redmi 9

The Chinese terminal rises the level compared to its predecessor, the Redmi 8. It has a 6.53-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution, which leaves us with a density of 395 pixels per inch. It comes with a beautiful glass body that you can find in various colors.

Its processor is Helium G80 of MediaTek, the same chip as one of the maximum rivals, the realme 6i. You can choose between versions of 3GB and 4GB RAM. This Redmi 9 also incorporates a triple rear camera and a large 5,020 mAh battery, with 18W fast charge.

Screen: 6.53-inch IPS, Full HD + resolution and 395 PPP

Processor: MediaTek Helio G80

RAM: 3GB and 4GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 13 + 8 + 2 + 5 megapixels | 8 megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,020 mAh

Redmi 8A

It is the cheapest in the Redmi Note 8 series, which has achieved millions of sales in recent months. On its front, a 6.22-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution, next to a small notch in the form of a drop.

Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, which comes with versions of 2 GB, 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM. The Redmi terminal also incorporates a 12 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel front camera. Like other terminals of the Chinese firm, it incorporates a not inconsiderable battery of 5,000 mAh.

Screen: 6.22-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 271 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

RAM: 2 GB, 3 GB and 4 GB

Cameras: 12 megapixel rear camera | 8 megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A10

This Samsung Galaxy A10 arrives with a 6.2-inch IPS panel with HD + resolution. Its front is well used, with a small chin and a drop-shaped notch. It has a soft plastic back that you can find in various colors.

His brain is one of the processors of the Korean firm, the Exynos 7884, which you can find next to 2 GB of RAM. On its back a 13 megapixel camera, on the notch of its front, a 5 megapixel sensor. The Samsung terminal also has a 3,400 mAh battery.

Screen: 6.2-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 271 PPP

Processor: Exynos 7884

RAM: 2 GB

Cameras: 13 megapixel rear camera | 5 megapixel front camera

Battery: 3,400 mAh

Which one are we left with?

He Redmi 9 It is one of the latest releases of the firm, serious candidate to become one of the best cheap smartphones of the year. It has nice design, big 6.5 inch screen and Helio G80, a processor that proved its worth when we analyzed the realme 6i. In our opinion, it may be the best buy from this selection.

The prices shown in this article are valid at the time of publication, so it is possible that they vary depending on the stock and demand in the different sales channels.

