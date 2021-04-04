5 Venezuelans among the Dodgers’ best prospects

The Dodgers Los Angeles have some extremely interesting farms in baseball from Big leagues (MLB), being number # 16 in all of baseball and ranked among his best prospects to a total of five (5) players Venezuelans.

According to MLB Pipeline, Dodgers, current 2020 World Series champions, boast one of the best farm systems in the world. Big leagues and among his top 30 prospects highlight a total of five (5) players Venezuelans.

Here those prospects:

1. Keibert Ruíz (Catcher) – # 1

This young Venezuelan among the prospects of the Dodgers is the best qualified, even already has playing time in the team of MLB of the Californians and where he also boasts a home run in his first at bat as a major league.

2. Diego Cartaya (Catcher) – # 6

At the age of 19, this young Venezuelan mask is positioned in a great way with the Dodgers and very surely his debut in the MLB, was signed for nothing more and nothing less than $ 2.5 million and among its main characteristics are hitting, solidity, raw power, fielding ability and a lot of arm strength.

3. Wilman Diaz (Shortstop) – # 9

In the signatures of January 2021, the Dodgers they got the services of this interesting infielder who are already positioned in the top-10 of prospects of this organization, having a great projection that will very surely take it to the Big leagues.

4. Luis Rodríguez (Gardener) – # 13

This outfielder had a great bonus with the Dodgers of $ 2.6 million and is a jewel within the Californian farms, having a good fielding ability and a remarkable offensive power that will surely make him one more Venezuelan in the field. MLB.

5. Jesús Galiz (Receiver) – # 24

This young mask is even compared to the Venezuelan Salvador Pérez and the Dodgers They took his signature after being also wanted by the Yankees, but he arrived in California as a great bet of the catcher of this team, without a doubt thinking about the future in the Big leagues.

The venezuelans in baseball they are still a reference and well it is the case of these five prospects, that make life and will aim to shine in the MLB with one of the best organizations in the entire game as the Dodgers.