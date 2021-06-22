5 variants of LOKI that we could see in the series

Last week’s episode of Loki introduced the concept of Variants, but what versions could we see in upcoming episodes?

We’ve only seen two episodes of Loki on Disney +, but it’s a series that has already taken us to pretty crazy places. After the unexpected end of last Wednesday, something tells us that the best is yet to come, and it seems inevitable that we will find more “Variants” in future installments.

With that in mind, we want to list some of the alternate versions of the god of deception that could appear in Loki. There are some compelling reasons to believe they might appear, and we’ve thought of a few that might influence this story.

Hulk loki

This upgraded version of Loki doesn’t have much of a run in Marvel comic history, but it would be a lot of fun to see a God of Deception turned into someone who has more muscle than brain.

After all, Loki prides himself on being smarter than anyone, so a Variant that just smashes things would be brutal. In a way, it would be almost a bit tragic to see what could have happened to turn Loki into a hulking brute, especially if he’s being controlled or manipulated by a much more intelligent Variant.

After what happened when Loki last crossed paths with the Hulk himself, it might be fun to see what happens when the two characters combine. Unfortunately, it seems like this variant has already been removed from the holy timeline, but even a quick flashback would work!

King Loki

Unless he plays someone completely unexpected, we have to think that actor Richard E. Grant will be the true big villain of the series: King Loki. This version of the God of Deception was introduced during Jason Aaron’s time in charge of the Thor comic series, in which Loki falls back into his evil old ways when those around him constantly doubted that he had really changed for the better. and pushed Loki to the limit.

He would later end all life on Earth as a way of spitting on his brother, Thor, and has even traveled through time to wreak havoc on the life of the God of Thunder. He would eventually sacrifice himself in a battle with Gorr the Butcher God to help Thor, and there are many ways this Variant could work in the MCU and be highlighted as the true villain the TVA is looking for.

Cat loki

In the pages of The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl in 2015, Loki transformed into a cat and called himself “Cat Thor.” It was all a bit strange, but it’s just another way the God of Deception played with his brother.

This certainly doesn’t have to be a big part of an upcoming episode, but after Loki’s unexpected encounter with that TVA cat at the premiere, this could be a really insane moment in the series, Rick and Morty-style. Also, it could relate very well to a certain amphibian that is expected to appear in the coming weeks.

An appearance from “Catface Loki” would by no means be a great moment in the series, but it is definitely something that many fans would love to see in live action.

Kid loki

Kid Loki is probably one of the best versions of this character that we have seen in the comics, and his story ended in tragedy when it was seen that his old self had been manipulating him and wanted his body so he could return from the dead.

We don’t expect this series to be that complicated, but there is still room for a character like this. Either in the form of a flashback to Loki’s past as a child or simply a reborn version that doesn’t have the same baggage as the God of Deception.

Either way, this is a character with potential, and it might be fun to see what happens when Tom Hiddleston’s Loki meets his younger self. And there is a young actor named Jack Veal whose role he plays in the series is unknown, but who has been sounding like Kid Loki for months.

Lady Loki

Now we’ve already know that Sophia Di Martino seems to be playing Sylvie Lushton, aka Enchantress, instead of Lady Loki. We can still await the appearance of the god of deception on Lady Sif’s stolen body.

The character disappeared after the events of Thor: The Dark World, and we know that she will appear in Love and Thunder, but what if King Loki took her out of the timeline and now she returns to the current MCU as a new great evil?

This would be a huge twist and could mean that this story is set in this series, the next Thor movie, and perhaps even a second season of Loki. Who knows how everything will unfold.