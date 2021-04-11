5 useful WhatsApp tricks to make life easier for you | Pixabay

For several years, the app WhatsApp has been one of the most used and of course downloaded, however, not all of them take full advantage of it, so we are almost sure that there are tricks that you have not yet known.

Because of the controversial privacy update on WhatsApp, many of the users ran straight to the Signal apps already Telegram and they did not have the opportunity to know all the tricks that this messaging application offers.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users worldwide, which makes it by far the most popular messaging application in the world.

And despite the fact that many have jumped to applications of Messenger service rivals in recent months, experts say it is likely to have a major impact on the overall popularity of WhatsApp.

The truth is that the application continues to be the best messaging platform for texting, sharing photos and even making video calls.

This time we will show you some advice Y tricks lesser known to help you get the most out of the popular messaging app

1

Hide the blue popcorn from WhatsApp

As you may remember, the blue popcorn you see next to messages is useful as it alerts the user when messages are being sent and read.

the truth is, they can be problematic when you don’t respond to a person instantly.

The solution: turn off your reading receipts, and here’s how to do it:

Go to Settings -> Account -> Privacy and then uncheck the “Read receipts” box.

However, there is a limitation, as you must bear in mind that the function will not disable read receipts for group chat.

two

Hide WhatsApp profile picture

There have surely been times when you don’t want everyone to see your profile picture, especially when you are part of annoying family groups.

But the good news is that there is a way to hide your profile picture on WhatsApp from those who don’t know you personally.

To do this, you must open the WhatsApp application and then go to Settings.

Click on Account and then click on Privacy, now, tap on the profile picture. You will get three options: ‘Everyone’, ‘My contacts’, ‘Nobody’.

In case you want your profile photo to be visible to people whose numbers are stored in your contacts, just select ‘My contacts’. If you want nobody to see your profile picture, choose ‘Nobody’.

3

Reply to a group message privately

WhatsApp allows you to send private messages to members in group chats, which means that it is possible to reply to specific members of the group, keeping the conversation invisible to everyone else.

Click on the “… More” option and then tap “Reply privately”, and if you are using an Android smartphone, the menu will appear at the top of the screen.

You must touch the three dots in the upper right corner to access the “Reply in private” option.

4

Stop the appearance of images and videos in your gallery

WhatsApp automatically downloads photos and videos to your phone’s gallery and some users find it annoying as it consumes storage and data, but there is a way to prevent WhatsApp from saving photos and videos to your phone.

Open WhatsApp and then select Settings, go to Automatic Media Download, where you will find three options: when you use mobile data, when you are connected to Wi-Fi and when you are roaming.

Disable automatic downloads by unchecking the three options, Images, Audio and Video.

5

How to block a WhatsApp contact

WhatsApp allows you to get in touch with friends and family, there are times when you feel like you don’t want to get in touch with someone. Fortunately, it is easy to block a contact on WhatsApp.

To be clear, blocked contacts won’t be able to call or message you, and your status updates won’t be visible to them.

Open WhatsApp, then go to Settings> Specific chat> Tap on contact info at the top> Scroll down> Block contact.