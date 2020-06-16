These used cars, SUVs and trucks have the lowest reliability scores

From SUVs and trucks to luxury cars in this list

Photo:

Supplied photos

Perhaps they are not bad, or at least they do not appear to be in plain view. But according to those who have purchased them, these cars turn out not to be what they expected in terms of comfort, fuel efficiency, safety and reliability.

From SUVs and trucks to luxury cars, all types of vehicles are susceptible to low reliability scores and lower ratings.

These vehicles may have been well valued at the time, as they were well publicized and backed by renowned brands. But time was their worst judge, the criticism and opinions of the drivers who drove them determined their poor performance and future.

In this list you will find some of the worst used cars, SUVs and trucks with the lowest reliability scores you can buy, according to U.S. News.

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

U.S. News Overall Score: 5.5 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

2008 Dodge Avenger

U.S. News Overall Score: 5.5 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

Dodge Journey 2019

U.S. News Overall Score: 5.5 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

Fiat 500X 2019

U.S. News Overall Score: 5.5 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

Mitsubishi Mirage 2019

U.S. News Overall Score: 5.3 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

2007 Dodge Caravan

U.S. News Overall Score: 5.3 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 3 out of 5

GMC Canyon 2008

U.S. News Overall Score: 5.2 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

Jeep Patriot 2014

U.S. News Overall Score: 5.2 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

Chevrolet TrailBlazerÂ

U.S. News Overall Score: 5 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

Saturn VUE Hybrid 2008

U.S. News Overall Score: 4.9 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

Jeep Compas 2015

U.S. News Overall Score: 4.9 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

Isuzu i-370 2008

U.S. News Overall Score: 4.8 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

Isuzu Ascend 2007

U.S. News Overall Score: 4.6 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

Jaguar X-Type 2008

U.S. News Overall Score: 4.4 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

Saab 9-7x 2007

U.S. News Overall Score: 4.3 out of 10

Expected reliability score: 2 out of 5

***

It may interest you: