5 USB table fans to keep you warm this summer while you work | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have to work this summer at home or remotely and you don’t want to be overheated, you will need one of these USB fans: practical, cheap and take up very little.

Summer is just around the corner and you should prepare for what is coming: high temperatures, an increase in the price of electricity and above all a lack of stock of air conditioners and fans.

If you do not want to waste a lot of energy and you are working with a computer at home or in a remote place taking advantage of the facilities of teleworking, then a small USB fan will give a cool breeze directly to your body. You won’t know how you could have lived so long without one.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

These fans are small, about 15 centimeters, they have a not very powerful motor but enough to move it so that the blades propel the air and cool you. Also, being so compact, you can take it wherever you want.

They use USB to get power, so you can connect it to your computer or directly with a traditional 5W power adapter. It does not require more. A simple, cheap product that is especially useful in the worst hot months of the year.

Fancii fan

Get the Fancii table fan for 15.99 euros

This fan is possibly the best designed and one of those products that surely many people would not mind having on their desk. USB fan Fancii it is powerful, compact and quiet.

It promises a 180º adjustment and a 3-blade system capable of expelling air with a maximum flow rate of up to 4.2 m / s. It has 2 speeds and is easy to transport. Its price is only 15.99 euros.

RenFox table fan

Get the RenFox USB fan for 12.99 euros

This small RenFox USB fan is powered by USB so you can connect it to the computer, a battery or wherever you want.

It has 3 speeds and can rotate 180º to adjust it to the angle that best suits you wherever you put it. It has 5 large and a very quiet motor so that it does not bother you while you work.

It costs less than 13 euros and you can always find coupons on the Amazon page so that it costs you less.

Gifort table and hand fan

Get the Gilfort hand and table fan for 12.99 euros

Would you like to have a fan that in addition to being able to put it connected by USB on your table, you disconnect it and take it anywhere and it works? This Gifort fan has a 3,000 mAh battery for cordless use.

It is a handheld fan so it is less powerful and more compact, but still has enough flow to cool you off on the hottest days of the year.

It has a single blade but with a design that allows strong air to be expelled, it is also very silent. Its price is 12.99 euros but it has coupons that make it cheaper.

TedGem USB fan

Get the UBS TedGem table fan for 11.89 euros

This UBS TedGem fan is a more powerful model, with a 5-blade design capable of expelling more air flow with the same energy consumption.

It has 3 speeds and the lowest is very quiet, perfect for sleeping with it on. It’s a well-designed and compact fan that won’t take up much space on your desk. It is also one of the cheapest, less than 12 euros on Amazon.

Lileng metal fan

Get the Lileng metallic USB fan for 11.99 euros

If you want to give your desk a special touch with a metallic design fan, this Lilgen small USB fan It is a replica of the normal size models made of metal.

Its price is less than 12 euros on Amazon. You can adjust the angle but not the speed. In any case, it is very compact and capable of expelling a lot of air and matches perfectly with any decoration.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.