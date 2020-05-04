In Nicaragua, these days you see scenes that have become unusual during the pandemic.

The Nicaraguan government is going against the grain. It is the only one in Latin America that has done the opposite of what health experts and international organizations indicate to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

The strategy of the government of Daniel Ortega, have warned Amnesty International, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and Human Rights Watch, among others, puts Nicaraguans’ health at risk. His actions have been classified as serious, irresponsible, worrying, reckless and risky.

In the Central American country, classes in public schools have not been suspended, borders have not been closed, and the government promotes massive activities.

In early April, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) expressed concern at the situation in the country.

“We are concerned about the lack of social distancing, the convening of mass meetings. We are concerned with exams, traceability of contacts and case notification. We are also concerned with what we see as inadequate infection prevention and control, ”said Carissa Etienne, PAHO Director.

Despite the recommendations, President Daniel Ortega, who has been locked up in his home for more than 60 days and has appeared twice on television, continues with his questioned strategy of dealing with the pandemic.

In his last speech, on May 30, Ortega spoke out against the “Stay at home” campaign, saying that it is about “radical” and “extreme” measuresAnd those who promote them, he said, “are the ones who want the country to be destroyed.”

“Those who have been with that speech are the same ones who wanted to sink the country in April 2018,” he said, referring to the social outbreak that left at least 328 dead, according to IACHR data.

“If we tell people to ‘stay home,’ who is going to fumigate ?; if we say, ‘stay home,’ which nurse is going to work?… which doctor is going to work? ”

.

That the country will not stop, Ortega had already said in his first speech, when he reappeared in public after 34 days of absence: “Here, if you stop working, the country dies, the people die “.

BBC Mundo requested interviews with the Ministry of Health and the spokesperson and vice-president of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, but until the time of publication of this article, there was no response.

We tell you five things that happen in this context in Nicaragua.

1. Sports events continue to take place

In the last month, Nicaragua, a country that has never been in the news worldwide on sports issues, has begun to occupy spaces in foreign media.

And not because of its sports performance, but because it is a country that, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, has not stopped events. Unlike, has decided to promote them.

Thus, on April 25 a boxing evening was held, and the First Football League, the National First Division Championship, the Carlos Ulloa Basketball Tournament, among many others, remain active.

“It is irresponsible what happens here,” says sports reporter Edgard Rodríguez.

By the end of May two more boxing evenings are promoted in the country. These events, says Rodríguez, continue to take place in Nicaragua “due to the government’s policy of wanting to demonstrate that everything is normal.”

2. The infection figures are “imprecise” and the information “confusing”

The statement read by the Nicaraguan Secretary of Health, Carlos Sáenz, on television about the advance of the coronavirus on April 27, left many Nicaraguans confused.

Active cases: three. People / contacts in follow-up: anyone who deserves it. We have no local community broadcast. We continue to work with respect, patience, prudence and infinite thanks to God our Lord, ”he said in an intervention that lasted less than a minute.

The Nicaraguan government and the Ministry of Health have been characterized by providing little information and clarity on the progress of the coronavirus in the country. It is unknown how many tests are performed, how many cases are in hospitals, and what stage of the virus’s spread the country is in.

“The daily government reports are very incomplete, imprecise and in confusing language,” says Dr. Carlos Hernández, member of the Multidisciplinary Scientific Committee.

“It is not due to the inexperience of the Ministry of Health, but due to a defined policy of hiding information. In Nicaragua, since Daniel Ortega took office in 2007, the policy of not providing public information on the institutions has been implemented to avoid arbitration and auditing of what they do, ”says Dr. José Luis Borge, from the Nicaraguan Medical Unit.

The Ministry of Health uses terms that specialists say they cannot decipher. They speak of patients with covid-19 in “delicate, but stable state”, “stable and attended”, “cases in responsible follow-up”, “in care and monitoring” and “contact with other nationalities”.

“We are concerned about the opacity of the information provided by the authorities, the contradictory information about suspected cases and their follow-up, the lack of clarity about the tests carried out (…),” said Antonia Urrejola, Commissioner of the IACHR, in an interview with the BBC. World last April 19.

The lack of information for the population, says Hernández, “generates mistrust, anxiety and fear“

The government of Daniel Ortega has been criticized for giving little information.

According to official data, Nicaragua has registered 13 cases of covid-19 and four deaths.

However, the figures have been criticized by independent specialists. “We cannot trust the statistics of the Ministry of Health because they try to minimize the problem,” says Borge.

“A fundamental part of government responsibility is the permanent communication of the situation of the epidemic to citizens, so that they can always understand their own situation and risk,” says Hernández.

3. Classes have not been suspended

All the countries of the Central American region suspended classes to prevent the spread of covid-19. Nicaragua so far has not.

According to Unesco data, the country is the unique in all Latin America that keeps schools open and one of four worldwide. The other countries are: Belarus, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The decision not to suspend classes, says Melba Castillo A., educator and member of the Multidisciplinary Scientific Committee, has several repercussions.

To the students who continue attending, the centers do not offer the conditions to maintain the required distance to avoid contagion, he points out on the one hand. “Many schools do not have sufficient sanitary facilities to ensure proper hand washing,” because they do not have water.

And on the other, “those whose parents decide not to send them to school are missing classes, because the teacher continues to advance the program,” he says.

This is the case of Lucía’s son, a 13-year-old student. “It is an irresponsibility of the government. I don’t send my son because I prefer that I lose a year and not life“She explains.

Although the Ministry of Education has authorized public centers to offer classes online, due to the low attendance, it has sent teachers to make visits to the families of students who are missing classes, reported the local newspaper La Prensa.

“Regarding the prevention of the coronavirus, activities will be continued in the face of the preventive education plan for health care,” the authorities have said on the matter.

The presidential adviser for education issues, Salvador Vanegas, told an official media that the authorities will hold a meeting with international experts to “discuss from the realities facing our countries and how to transcend the challenge of distance learning and distance education” .

However, to date, classes continue their normal course.

4. Layoffs of health specialists amid a pandemic

In the last month they have been registered at least five layoffs of health specialists without the authorities having provided explanations in this regard, while independent doctors complain about the lack of preventive measures for health personnel.

“The layoffs and resignations have the same effect as the lack of protective equipment for health personnel, all of which drastically reduce the capacity of the health system to respond to the covid-19 epidemic,” says Carlos Hernández.

Since April 2018, when the socio-political crisis began in Nicaragua, more than 400 health workers have been fired, says the Multidisciplinary Scientific Committee.

“Several people at the hospital have resigned. There are no protocols or security measures to work. I am thinking of giving up because it is very risky. They have threatened us that if we resign, they will not give us our liquidation, “says a bioanalyst from a private hospital, who asked for anonymity.

For health expert Carlos Hernández, all the emotional tension and stress experienced by medical personnel due to the effect of “an insane work environment due to mistrust, harassment and exhausting days, contribute to restricting adequate and quality care capacities. This reduction in capacity effectively translates into greater risk for the population served. ”

5. Demonstrations, fairs and other massive events are promoted

For this month, the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur) has scheduled more than 400 massive activities, including fairs, parties, horse shows … The so-called “tourist billboard” consists of 19 pages detailing what the events are and where they take place.

These are events that are discouraged by international organizations, since they cannot guarantee social distancing.

“The response of the Nicaraguan authorities to the serious threat posed by the covid-19 shows once again that the government of President Ortega does not assume any responsibility for the human rights of the Nicaraguan, leaving them in total vulnerability,” he said. on this Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s director for the Americas in a statement published on April 16.

Criticism of the Nicaraguan government began on March 14, when, despite the WHO’s recommendations, it called for a march called “Love in times of covid-19” to “combat” the pandemic, which was attended by workers of the state and followers of the Sandinista Front.

At Easter, when several cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus had already been detected in the country, the authorities went ahead with the Summer Plan.

Another questioned action has been house-to-house visits made by Ministry of Health workers to “inform” the population about the coronavirus. “More than 4 million visits in the three cycles and there we go forward, always protecting, protecting ourselves,” said Rosario Murillo this April 30.

The Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development (Funides) warns in a report that, if the government does not adopt preventive measures, by June there will be at least 650 deaths by coronavirus in the country and about 120,000 infections.

BBC

