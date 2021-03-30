5 unknown series to watch in a marathon this Easter

We know. In Netflix there is so much new material available to the subscriber that looking for options can be exhausting. Even more so when it seems that you have already reviewed the most popular, seen, interesting and new in your region. For that reason, we bring you a selection of series that you may not have heard of and that are worth taking a look at. And if you have already done it, why not repeat a good experience?

Rita

Do you want to do a marathon with one of the most beloved series on Danish television? Well, Netflix makes it easy for you. Rita, the series by Lars Kaalund and Jannik Johansen, has become the guilty pleasure of many subscribers of the platform.

The teacher’s story played by star Mille Dinesen is a combination of good humor, great themes, and drama in just the right measure. With five seasons and finished in a dignified way, it is the perfect option to spend a few days enjoying a curious plot that will move you. And in more ways than one.

Godless

If it dazzled you Lady’s Gambit, the award-winning Netflix original series, you will surely want to enjoy this series by the same director. This time, Scott frank chronicles how a group of women become the center of action in the Wild West in a seven-episode season. They do it with skill, as well as a formidable notion of power and vulnerability, combined with the best of Western.

If you are a lover of stories in which the characters amaze by their evolution in a solid plot, Godless is your option. A tribute to all the great films of the traditional American genre and, in addition, with a brilliant staging.

Marianne

Are you a lover of terror? This is your natural option. The story of a writer who comes to her hometown only to find all kinds of horrors will immediately captivate you. It’s not just about its careful atmosphere, but also about using witch-related myths and legends brilliantly. And although it was canceled for unclear reasons, Marianne remains one of the great surprises of the extensive Netflix catalog. It only has an eight-episode season.

Kingdom

This two-season zombie story is surprising in its use of historical elements to tell a genre plot. It also does so with several of the most astonishing and visually striking scenes of recent years. And although it seems that all is said regarding the zombies, Kingdom recovers the terrifying quality of the myth and takes it to the next layer.

If the above weren’t enough, there is also an interesting political scene that will amaze you for his good work. Especially because of the way in which it conditions the attack of the lurking monsters, in the middle of a social and cultural rupture. One of the best series about the genre that you will find right now on any platform, not only on Netflix.

Behind your eyes

Amazing, creepy and so well built that it keeps its secrets until the last chapter, it is unforgettable story. With its apparent rhythm of suspense drama, Steve Lightfoot’s Netflix series reaches its best when it showcases an unexpected combination of genres. The result is a bump and chill ride through a solid, tricky plot that is split into six episodes.

If you are looking for a series that will keep you in suspense during all its chapters and until its last hour, this is our recommendation.

