In online marketing, it’s called landing page or landing page to that site we reached after clicking on a link, button or banner. Normally, these links written or embedded in images are accompanied by a text that justifies clicking on them. The problem is that if that environment does not attract your readers, they will hardly go to your landing page. That is why, in the following lines, we want to teach you a series of tricks with which you will make your landing pages collapse in traffic.

Indeed, although everything will depend on the market in which you are moving, the objectives you are pursuing, etc., there are some general recommendations that you should pay attention to. We’ve compiled tips from the experts, and we’ve listed them below so you can take advantage of them.

Shortcuts to optimize your landing pages

Take a position and squeeze it

The public usually likes articles and information that have a position taken. If we can also accompany that by appealing to some specific emotions such as fear or anger, the chances that they will be interested in what we offer them increase greatly. Among those emotions we can mention fear, anxiety, worry or anger. It is not ideal to abuse them, but eventually you can use them to generate a kind of connection that takes them to your website.

Tell them about your problems. And promise them solutions

Readers do not come to your portal to find out what your drawbacks are. Nor do you do what you do. All they want is to know about them, and how you are going to help them. For example, saying “we take care of positioning your brand on Instagram” is not the same as “Does your brand not rank well on Instagram?”. Always try to appeal to the second of the alternatives. You will have more chances of success.

Do not dispense with the analyzes

If you’re going to work with landing pages without analyzing them later, don’t even bother to do so. The causes of why they are not working, or the reasons why they do captivate Internet users, always have to be in your hands. In fact, there are tools like Google Analytics for this. Use it to your advantage to improve your current campaigns or the next ones that you will launch.

It should be easy to understand

Take a test when you have your landing pages ready to be published. Take five or ten people. Tell them to review them for about ten seconds. Then, take your eyes off the portal, and tell you what it is about. If any of them is not able to do it, you have to think it all over again. Several studies show that the attention of users today does not last much longer than those ten seconds. If that period is not enough for someone, your site is probably a bit complicated. This can negatively affect the clicks on your link, button or banner.

Uses a wide range of colors

Each concept on your landing pages should have a different color. It doesn’t matter how many concepts we are talking about. You should not limit yourself to only the primary tones, or go only to the secondary ones. Find eye-pleasing combinations, check out what other sites you like look like, take lots of tests. Only in this way are you going to make it a customer-friendly lansing page.

