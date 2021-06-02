5 tricks to make the best

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a large mobile phone to take attention-grabbing photos. Simply, just follow these simple tips when it comes to putting our skill into practice.

The first step, cleaning

This is one of those we overlook. Must clean the camera lens of our mobile phone. It is very common for it to be dirty, since we are constantly manipulating the phone. It will be enough to pass a handkerchief over it or any piece of fabric, and if what we want is to do is a selfie, we will have to rub more insistently. The front camera is usually in contact with the skin when we talk on the phone and a lot of dirt sticks to it. Therefore, do not forget to carry out this cleaning process, it is a shame to spoil a good shot and a blur or stain appears.

Be very attentive to the light

Brightness is another element that must be controlled whenever we shoot. There are not nothing better than natural light when it comes to taking good pictures. In any case, try to take advantage of that appetizing tonality that exists at certain times, such as when the sun has already gone down and it is close to sunset. If we do not have natural light, remember that artificial light it is also a good resource, since it allows us to play with lights and shadows to create interesting effects. In addition, they will serve as a source of illumination in case it is scarce. This will lead us to always avoid the use of flash, since it is very difficult for a photo to come out well if we use it.

If we are in a dark environment, it is always interesting find a light source before using the flash. From an illuminated shop window, to a lamppost or a lamp. So what can I use the flash for? Very simple, if we are in low light conditions this can be used as a flashlight, to try to fill the room with light. If we are with more people and there is little lighting, ask someone to activate the flashlight mode to get better conditions.