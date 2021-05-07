5 tricks to create strong and easy to remember passwords

No more 123456. To keep your accounts safe, the first step is to generate powerful and difficult-to-crack passwords. These are some keys to achieve it.

In times of immediacy, keeping your accounts safe is an imperative for human beings. Even more so when cyber security is in vogue. Maybe the first step is generate a strong password that, in addition to being solid enough, we can easily remember. Here are some tips to do it successfully:

Combine numbers with letters (consistently)

Perhaps one of the most reliable tips to build a strong password that provides more security to personal accounts is to generate alphanumeric combinations. This means that, based on letters and numbers, compositions of more than 8 characters are proposed. A plus could be to include a special character, as are @, #, or $. Of course, avoid combining them in an unintelligible way, because they will be easier to forget.

Use the double authentication factor

Although it may seem tedious, verifying people’s identity through double authentication is a reliable way to ensure that you are the one trying access an account. All you have to do is set up a simple call or receive a code via SMS to your device mobile to have an almost insurmountable double filter.

Save passwords in the search engine

Contrary to what might be believed, saving passwords in the preferred search engine is an easy way not to lose them. In the same way, everyday devices offer this possibility through the facial recognition or fingerprints. This is a way to ensure that whoever tries to access our accounts is really you.

Create passwords with three random words

Birthdays, our pet’s names, and even our own names are easy codes to break. On the contrary, generate passwords with three random words is a tougher challenge to expire for whoever wishes to access personal accounts.

Use a different password than the email

The access route to all our personal accounts is email. For this reason, it is usually the one more easily can be deciphered. The problem is even greater when the compromised password is the same for social networks, streaming services and even bank apps: using different passwords (at least with regard to the main email) guarantees better protection of personal data.

