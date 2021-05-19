5 tricks for Windows 10 that will change your life completely

Windows 10 It has been with us for six years and it seems that there will be many more thanks to the free updates. The fact is that despite the time we have been with this version of Windows, there is still much to discover. Many times, because Windows 10 hides some functions or these they are not in sight as they should. But that’s what the tricks for Windows 10 are for.

We propose five examples of Windows features or tools that will change your daily routine and make it easier for you. You may already know them or you may already do the same in another way. However, these Windows 10 tricks are the most curious thing you will see in a long time. And the best, in addition to being curious, they are practical.

The secret Start menu

The Windows Start menu appeared with Windows 95 and it was quite a change. From a single button you had access to all options, tools and applications Windows. Over time it has been changing, improving and has incorporated new features.

What’s more, what you can’t find in the Start menu you can do it in the search engine that integrates the Windows 10 taskbar. But parallel to the Start menu that we all know there is another menu. First of the tricks for Windows 10. Hidden, secret, without colored icons but with a list that gives you access to the most important Windows 10 and that you don’t always have on hand.

The quickest way to open this secret Start menu is by pressing the Windows key followed by the letter X. But you can also access it right clicking above the Windows icon, in the lower right corner of the Desktop.

Disable background apps

Windows 10 was built to work on desktops, laptops, and tablets. Hence, some of its functions have to do with the battery of your device. And here the background apps. For them there are also Windows 10 tricks that will make your battery last longer.

Since Settings> Privacy> Background apps You can decide which applications you use in Windows 10 can continue to work when you are not using them. Something that happens usually on iOS or Android. In Windows you can also limit this activity. You can do it with each app or with all of them.

If you turn off background apps, there will be less activity. And in consequence, you will extend the life of your battery. Something important if you use a laptop or tablet.

Windows 10 God Mode

It is known as God Mode or God Mode. Actually, it’s just a handful of shortcuts to Windows 10 tools and functions out of sight for most users. If you are a team administrator or IT professional, having * direct access to God Mode + in Windows 10 will make things much easier for you. In short, one of the tricks for Windows 10 that will help you the most in certain situations.

To activate this Windows 10 hack you will have to do some crafts. First, we create a folder (right click on the Desktop, New> Folder). Then we’ll rename that folder with this gibberish name: God Mode. {ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

That folder will become a shortcut with its own icon. When you open it, you will see a list of Windows 10 advanced tools and actions. It’s better do not touch the ones you do not know, but if you know how to use them, they will be very practical.

Windows Finder in Enhanced mode

When I mentioned the Windows 10 Start menu, I highlighted the incorporation of the Windows search engine, that blank bar on the taskbar that allows you to look for anything from right there. And it also has its tricks for Windows 10.

By default, it has certain characteristics that make it very practical. But we can still give it more attributions, such as showing you results of what is on your computer. To do this you must activate the mode Improved on Start> Search> Searching in Windows.

From there you can also exclude folders. This way you will avoid seeing uncomfortable results from certain folders that you prefer to consult manually and the indexing will take less time.

Share between devices

We finish this review of hidden tricks for Windows 10 with one of the most current features. Joined Windows in one of its latest updates and allows you to connect your Windows 10 PC to a wireless device.

Using Bluetooth and / or Wi-Fi, you can connect your PC to another PC or to a smartphone or tablet. The function is activated from Settings> System> Shared experiences or from the Activities Center, which you will find in the lower right corner of the Windows Desktop.

By default, you can only share or receive files of your own devices. But you can also choose “Anyone close to you.” When you want to share something, you can do it directly from Windows Explorer in the section Share.

