The new normal will create new travel habits and behaviors among travelers.

The tourism sector will face major challenges in the coming months to attract tourists.

The approach with nature and the visit to local destinations will be a constant.

The world changed dramatically after the coronavirus pandemic and travel, as well as the habits of travelers, are also undergoing a revolution internally. That is why there is already talk of new trends in travel that will shape the future of tourism.

Travelers will now impose new behaviors to cultivate their passion, doing so from the care and culture of healthy distance. This is already making destinations face the challenge of offering attractive experiences taking care of the traveler’s well-being at all times.

Fear of contagion and the prohibition of international travel will be just two of the many challenges that the tourism sector will have to face as the opening to the new normal is gradually becoming a reality.

Before this panorama it is important to talk about the new trends that will be seen in the tourism sector in the following months (or years?).

Trips to nature

Without a doubt, the isolation and distance that nature offers will be an important factor for travelers to choose it over more crowded places such as beaches. The rapprochement between the public and the fresh air of the forests and similar Syrians will be a constant at this stage of the new normal.

Local tourism consumption

Given the impossibility (or fear) of making trips abroad, local tourism will be greatly promoted, which can lead to support for local economies. Rides to nearby sites will be preferred over remote destinations.

Bubble Travel

This refers to the concentration of travelers who come from the same family nucleus, that is, a bubble where travelers from communities or nuclei outside each other do not mix to promote healthy distance. This is an opportunity for families to strengthen ties and for tourist destinations to offer unique experiences. This measure has been taken by some countries that allows the entry only of travelers from neighboring countries as a security measure.

Imagine the dream trip

For those who do not have the possibility to go on vacation, imagining the trip of their dreams and planning it in detail will be an activity that at this time will become constant. In this way they will be able to plan perfectly and live an experience according to their wishes once they can carry out their trip. Social media plays a vital role in this: Facebook says 52 percent of its users are inspired by pictures or photos of their friends to plan the dream trip.

Virtual tours

Many sites chose to offer virtual tours so that travelers could be present in them without leaving home, as a measure to take care of the healthy distance. Emblematic sites such as the Natural History Museum in London or the Prado Museum in Madrid joined this initiative and it is very likely that it will continue to be an option to attract visitors to this new reality.

Faced with the challenges that the pandemic is imposing on the entire world, the tourism sector will have to constantly reinvent itself; These new trends will be the beginning of a new reality to enjoy the world in a different way.

Related content:

How to design a good digital marketing strategy in tourism?

Is your brand in the tourism sector? This can make your clients come back

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299