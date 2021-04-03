5 trends investors will focus on in Q2

The first three months put investors on alert to rising yields, accelerated turnover into cyclical stocks and the Game Stop case that put WallStreetBets center stage due to the strong shake they generated.

Now it’s time to look towards the second trimester and these are the 5 trends in which investors are positioning themselves.

Higher profitability

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield increased by approximately 80 basis points, its third largest quarterly increase in the past decade, as investors sold bonds in anticipation of a US economic recovery and higher inflation.

Many investors believe that the movement will continue: Goldman Sachs expects returns to be 1.9% by the end of 2021, while TD Securities expects returns to rise to 2%.

The move “is happening, we believe, for the right reasons,” said Gargi Pal Chaudhuri, iShares director of investment strategy for America at BlackRock.

Chaudhuri believes it is further rise in yields unlikely to derail into a rally that pushed the S&P 500 to a new high on Wednesday, as yields surge from “very, very low.”

Dollar rally

Rising yields have helped lift the dollar to its highest level in nearly 17 months, and some investors have positioned themselves for a stronger dollar in the future– Net bets on a weaker dollar in the futures markets stood at $ 10.3 billion, about a third of their mid-January value, showed the latest data from the CFTC.

A stronger dollar could hurt the profits of US multinational companies and spell bad news for the recent rally in commodities It has raised the prices of everything from oil to copper to iron ore.

More value

Expectations of an economic reactivation in the US have driven the so-called reopening of trade in recent months, driving rallies in stocks in banks, energy companies and other areas that have lagged behind growth and technology stocks for years.

The Russell 1000 Index increased 11% in the first quarter versus its 1% growth counterpart’s gain, continuing a trend that began in late 2020.

“If a new paradigm emerges, consisting of sustainably higher nominal growth and higher returns, the value of trade could last for years,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a recent note.

Nevertheless, America’s reopening effort could reinvigorate the technology’s appeal, sending investors back to the stocks that have driven markets higher for years.

Low volatility

The quarter also marked a long-awaited drop in investor expectations about the turns of the stock market. The Cboe volatility index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, recently traded just below 20, down from a near-record 85.47 a year ago.

The drop reflects investor expectations that recent gains in stocks are likely to hold, said Brian Overby, a senior options analyst at Ally Invest.

The index remains above its long-term median of 17.5, likely as a result of some investors hedging their equity positions using S&P index options, Overby said.

Inflation

Although inflation has been consistently below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target over the past decade, recent injections of public money by the Administration have revived the debate about its rebound. Expected inflation for the next five years is 2.16%, the highest since December 2018.

Meanwhile, the latest survey from BofA Global Research showed that fund managers see a rise in inflation that could weigh on the dollar and erode demand for longer-term bonds, as the biggest “tail risk” on the market.