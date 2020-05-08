Saving mobile data on our cell phones is not always an easy decision since for one thing or another we end up spending it without us realizing it. Read: 4 advantages of ‘doing the super’ online

But how to save mobile data in a practical and easy way? Well, to start saving mobile internet, the first thing to do is always be vigilant if you have them turned on or not, and when entering a place like your home or work, connect to the closest Wi-Fi network and thus avoid spending your megabytes.

Next, we will give you 5 tips so you can save your mobile data and have internet on your cell phone for longer.

The first tip is to set a limit, you must configure your equipment with the mobile data limit option and place an internet cap, and when you reach that data, the mobile internet will be deactivated and will no longer let you spend.

This option can be activated in android by entering settings, then the internet and networks option and then data saving and activate it.

The second tip is to disable automatic playback and downloads, especially from your social networks. This can be done by accessing each of the social networks and disabling the use of mobile data for video downloads.

The third tip is to uninstall the applications you do not use or configure them to avoid consuming data in the background, this is without you noticing.

The fourth tip is not to download applications and streaming with your cellular data, just download like watching movies, videos, and among other things connected to Wi-Fi.

Lastly, you should always be aware of your smartphone and visualize what you are doing with it, as well as whenever you have the opportunity to connect to a public or private network to which you have access.

