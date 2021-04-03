5 tips to keep your privacy on WhatsApp

By Karina Hernandez

MEXICO CITY (CNNExpansión) – If you are concerned about your privacy on WhatsApp, it is time to change some settings.

These are some tips:

1. Don’t save your photos anymore

The application automatically saves the videos and photos that are sent to you by WhatsApp on your phone, which could make Dropbox, iCloud, Google Drive and other cloud services that you have installed also save these files.

To avoid this, you can go to “Settings”, then to “Chat settings” and then to “Automatic download of multimedia or auto-download of multimedia”.

You will see three options: when you are connected to mobile data, WiFi and roaming. You must enter each one and remove the selection of all types of files (images, videos and audios). This way they will no longer be downloaded to your phone.

2. Notifications or previews of the message

Every time you receive a message on WhatsApp, a notification appears on your phone.

To avoid them, go to “Settings”, and then to “Notifications”, there you can deactivate them. The next times a message arrives, it will only say the name of the sender.

3.- indiscreet tones

If you do not want them to realize that they are sending you messages on WhatsApp, it is not enough for you to silence your phone, you must also turn off the tones that the app has.

To do this, go to “Settings” within the application, then to “Notifications” and then deactivate “Chat tones”.

If you need something to notify you when your messages arrive on WhatsApp, you can activate the option for your phone to vibrate right there in “Notifications”.

4.- Your profile picture and status

You no longer need to delete your profile picture and status if you don’t want others to see them. Go to “Settings”, then to “Account” and “Privacy”, there you can choose if you want everyone, no one or only your contacts that are saved on your phone to see this information.

5.- WhatsApp web must also be closed

WhatsApp recently released a version of its application that can be used from a computer through the Mozilla, Chrome and Opera browsers.

Once you finish using this tool you must click on the “Exit” button, otherwise anyone who uses your computer will have access to your WhatsApp session.