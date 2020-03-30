These tips will help you survive this terrible pandemic …

Since the coronavirus or COVID-19, the world has turned upside down, the life of all of us has completely changed, because we have had to put aside many of the things we did daily, to isolate ourselves in our homes.

These new changes in our life, plus the panic that the rapid spread of the virus has generated, has us on our toes, which is why here we leave you some tips to manage that stress caused by the coronavirus, take note!

1. It is normal for you to be afraid:

The first thing you have to know is that it is completely normal to be afraid of what is happening, Sundeese Borden, a licensed clinical psychotherapist at Thrive Mental Health Counseling, says about it:

“It is essential that anxiety and stress about the pandemic normalize and not be stigmatized. The abrupt and unexpected transitions that we have all had to make in our lives to successfully navigate the pandemic are unprecedented for many of us. You should have a reaction to this change, so don’t worry if this strange period brings you emotions you’ve never felt before. You’re not alone”.

2. Try to normalize your days:

To feel better every day, it is recommended that you try to make your days normal, for example, talk with your BFFs through Facetime, if you usually exercise, continue training at home, the idea is that you try to maintain your routine as normal as possible, that will help you more than you think!

3. Try to keep positive thoughts:

We know that this can be a little difficult, but if it is difficult for you, try to do a little meditation, look for tutorials on YouTube that can help you, the specialist says:

“Our thoughts influence our emotions and our emotions influence our behaviors. So since we have the ability to control our thoughts, we have the ability to control how we feel about the pandemic and ultimately determine how we are going to behave in response to the pandemic. “

4. Write your emotions:

If you cannot avoid worrying and you have many negative thoughts, write down all the precautions that you are taking to do your bit, for example, you can make a list: “I am at home, I wash my hands constantly, I am taking all the precautions to not infect myself and not infect ”. This will help calm you down.

5. Don’t just stick with the news:

Limit your exposure to the news and social media, although it’s great to be informed, focusing on this news will make you more nervous if you become obsessed. Take time to reread your favorite book or a new one, look for new series and movies that give you a break from everything that is happening in the world.

Remember that if we cooperate, this will end very soon and we will be returning to normal sooner than you think, cheer up!

