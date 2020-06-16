With the beginning of economic activity in the country, the beginning of the end of the pandemic is marked. At least as the authorities indicate, so that in the shadow of the health emergency, a large problem looms: job loss.

And it is that with the brake on the value chain millions of Mexicans were left without a job, so once the health outbreak was controlled, the concern would be to return to employment, as quickly as possible and on the best conditions.

Unemployment figures

Estimates provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) which indicate that 12 million Mexicans they would have been unemployed just last April.

Specifically, it is estimated that the Economic Participation Rate in April was 47.5 percent with respect to the population aged 15 years and over, a figure 12.3 percent lower than that reported in March, which went from 57 million people economically active 45 million, a difference of 12 million.

This scenario is aggravated when we consider that although people are looking for work, few options are available.

Although 2.1 million people, equivalent to 4.7 percent of the Economically Active Population (EAP), carried out some activity related to job search, a rate 1.7 percentage points higher than in March, the reality is that the job offer is paralyzed.

At least this is the point of a recent study signed by OCC Mundial, which reveals that 56 percent of recruiters in Mexico have paused their hires, while only 8 percent continue to hire normally and only 2 percent are recruiting much more than in previous weeks.

5 basics to get a job

The scenario is not less and it is most likely that, at least initially, supply will exceed demand.

Gaining relevance, especially in digital spaces that are now highly valuable tools for job search and candidates, will be essential.

The big question that arises is how to achieve it, which is why we share 5 basic aspects that you should consider to improve your chances of getting a job in the post-coronavirus era:

Define what you want

The answer to this could be simple: a well-paid job with potential for growth. However this is a generality. It is important to have clarity in the projects that really interest you because in this way you can focus your search and make it more effective.

It would only be a waste of time to take a vacancy because you have a good salary if it does not fit the person or interests approach. How and how you want to grow is the question to solve.

Learn to sell yourself

In the same way that happens with a business, if people do not exist on the internet, more in these times, they will be little visible to recruiters.

Create a profile to which recruiters can preferably go in a network dedicated to the professional field such as LinkedIn, in which you expose experience, skills and past projects as well as your motivations and challenges. Professional identity should be reflected in online content related to you.

Lose the fear of new options

While online job boards are a great tool, they are not the only option. Since applying directly to the company or through social networks can be one more way to gain visibility.

Making a list of companies that you would like to work to address or creating a list of contacts from social networks are options that you should not rule out.

Beyond fun

Although the bulk of social networks were born with a playful approach, it is possible to modify this path in favor of your search. Follow people who work in the companies that interest you, interact and maintain continuous contact.

Take care of the digital interview

It is estimated that 70 percent of the selection process is now virtual. In this sense, it is important to prepare each digital interview you have even in greater detail. This will require developing new body and verbal expression skills that are now evaluated in greater detail.

Take it seriously, the means does not modify the end. The fact that the process is digital does not mean that there are greater freedoms, on the contrary, it is necessary to pay greater attention to each word, gesture or response.

