5 tips to choose the best TV for your home

As we spend more time in front of our televisions, we find that we can enjoy the convenience of many smart features that make us have a better experience.

When looking for a new TV, it is important to consider different functions or features that have become essential in new ways of seeing TV, like the following:

Compatibility: Unlike in the past, content for television now comes from multiple sources, such as television on demand from various providers, the Internet, and personal devices.

LG has the operating system webOS, which allows the consumer to have the main video-on-demand platforms.

In addition to support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to view videos and photos of Apple tv or other video applications. Digital assistants: Currently it is essential that a smart TV can be connected to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. This feature allows you to use voice commands to control enabled devices without lifting a finger.

LG ThinQ allows, through natural voice recognition, a simple command such as turning up the volume or ordering a pizza, to be understood and executed.

With Alexa TV users LG they can ask questions, control home devices, and access more than 90,000 functions without the need for a separate external device. Processing level: Although the television is not a computer, the processor plays a central role in the display of images on the screen in addition to the functions of Smart tv.

TVs that do not have a state-of-the-art processor become slow to respond to actions and do not improve picture quality. With deep learning algorithms, the intelligent processor LG Electronics α9 Gen3 analyzes the content on the screen to display it and make it much more immersive. All settings are automatically enhanced to deliver maximum sound and image. Video game: Fluency is a key point to succeed in video games. The frame rate per second allows content to move fast, have the best resolution with smooth and synchronized graphics.

LLG OLED TVs They have a fast response time of 1 ms, for blur-free and clearer gameplay. Certifications if it is 8K: There are not many brands that have the logo “8K ULTRA HD” established by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which is a standard representing more than two thousand consumer technology companies and responsible for organizing the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LG NanoCell 8K and LG OLED 8K TVs exceed the specifications established by the CTA and they feature this logo.

The offer in the market

LG OLED

TVs have the best picture quality LG OLED. The technology of this television is unique thanks to its auto lighting technology.

With more than 100 million sub pixels* with self-lighting this display offers the next level of TV. Thanks to OLED deeper blacks, richer colors, and more realistic image quality.

The model OLED65CX has a processor Intelligent α9 Gen3, AI Picture Y AI SoundPro, Artificial Intelligence AI ThinQ, Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa.

Sizes: 55, 65 inches.

Series A TCL

One of the brands that has grown the most due to its cost-performance ratio. Series A features surprising 4K Ultra HD with HDRclimber 4K Creative Pro, simple and intuitive interface, Dual Band Wi-Fi & Ethernet Port.

Sizes: 43 ″ 50 ″ 55 ″ 65 ″

Samsung Q70R series

According to industry analysts, Samsung’s QLED TVs are basically sleek LCDs. Although they seek to be confused with OLED, these models do not match the image level. One of its strengths is its design and that the price is affordable, although compared to some of the Chinese brands. It is an intermediate point between brands like TCL or Hisense without becoming OLED.

Sizes: 49, 55, 65, 75 and 82 inches.

Sony

The model Sony XBR-55X950G has a contrast up to six times higher than that of televisions LED conventional, this 4K ULTRA HD TV with X-tended Dynamic Range™ PRO ensures that dark and bright scenes are displayed more vividly.

Has the image processor X1 ™ Ultimate It detects hundreds of different elements on the screen and intelligently enhances brightness, detail and color. It’s expensive to be a model LED.

Size: 55 inch