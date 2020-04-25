Adamari López is one of the most talented and beloved drivers on the small screen. With her long career, she has achieved actress roles in popular soap operas and now she has developed as a presenter. in one of his best stages of his professional life.

And although for a long time the presenter struggled against her weight, now she is proud of her figure and proof of this is her social networks where show off their impeccable choices when it comes to dressingNo doubt from there you can take many lessons to look as safe as she does. We leave you some of them.

1. The belt is your best friend

Without a doubt the belt is the best accessory to highlight your waist and Adamari knows it. On many occasions she appears wearing this type of accessories to highlight this part of her body which makes her look great.

2. Light fabrics

A light fall It helps you look fresher and thinner, so the fabrics that produce this effect are the best. Dresses, skirts and blouses of this type help you look more flirtatious and stylish.

3. Key settings

Wear clothes that fit your best features; It can be a tight waist or a good neckline. Remember that everything has to do with the figure of each one.

4. Good prints

Prints are a double-edged sword, some can make you look amazing, while others more sizes could be increased. Choose prints that are not loaded and combine with light colors. Also remember the good contrasts.

5. Don’t overload

If you are going to wear an outfit, try do not load it with accessories or other garments, everything is in balance and balance. It is best to make decisions: necklace or earrings, bracelets or sleeves, gathered hair or neckline.

