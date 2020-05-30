No matter how short the journey, you should always be sure that the child is going the right way.

The safety of everyone in a vehicle is very important, but extreme caution should always be exercised when traveling with children. All precautionary measures should be taken when carrying children on board.

The safety of the little ones is an issue that concerns every parent. Especially since a study by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that car accidents are the main cause of death in children and adolescents between 5 and 29 years old.

Without a doubt the most vulnerable in car accident situations are children.

So here we have put together five councils for children to travel safely in the car.

Use special chairs according to height and weight

The age of the child does not determine which chairs should be used, but the weight and measurement. It is recommended not to use second hand chairs that are not suitable for the child.

Rear seat safety

Children up to 12 years old must sit in the back seat. Children under the age of 12 in front seats may be more affected by the force of inflating airbags during crashes.

Properly secure the anchor

Read the instructions for the chair to install it correctly and check that it is securely fixed on each trip. If the anchorage is with the seat belt, you must make sure to correctly pass the strap through the points indicated by the manufacturer.

Place the chair in contradiction as long as possible

If the chair is facing forward, in the event of a head-on collision, a baby’s neck is not prepared to support the weight of its head propelled forward. That is why the chairs are designed to be placed only in contradiction to driving.

Use them even on short trips

No matter how short the journey, you should always be sure that the child is going the right way.

.