The only thing that makes a real difference in WWE is the art of storytelling. While the company has had several talented athletes who can perform magic inside the ring, that in itself is never enough. WWE Superstars are expected to sell off a rivalry and fans will like it. That’s one of the main reasons why character work and microphone skills are so important to any WWE Superstar looking to have a great career.

But many times, we’ve seen superstars go too far unprecedented to get the attention of the WWE Universe and talk or do things that really left fans shocked to sell their stories. Most of the time, such actions have sparked strong hatred from fans and critics alike.

Without further ado, let me dig deeper into five occasions when WWE Superstars were limitless and went too far in their rivalries and angles.

Randy Orton gets too personal with Triple H

In early 2009, Randy Orton started a rivalry with the McMahon family on WWE TV after calling Stephanie useless and then attacked Vince with a Punt Kick when he apologized. Orton would have some fights with Shane McMahon before eventually establishing a heads-up with Triple H at WrestleMania XXV.

The Apex Predator had the support of fellow legacy Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase at the time. Orton later revealed that it was a strategy on his part to take revenge against The Game for kicking him out of the Evolution stable in 2004.

Orton’s sadistic nature was on full display in this story, but things peaked in the March 23, 2009, RAW episode. The Viper teamed up with DiBiase to take on Triple H in a wretched fight and the duo managed to handcuff him to the ropes of the ring. Orton then called Stephanie McMahon saying that she was the only one who could save her husband.

A scared Stephanie came out and eventually The Viper tricked her. However, a vicious Orton did not end things there. He turned an unconscious Stephanie over and proceeded to kiss her in front of a furious Triple H before hitting The Game with a mallet to the face.

CM Punk Presents Jeff Hardy’s Substance Abuse Story on WWE

CM Punk and Jeff Hardy crossed paths in 2009, when The Charismatic Enigma left WWE. The rivalry was very personal due to the values ​​represented by both WWE Superstars. Punk was known for his “Straight Edge” lifestyle, while Hardy has a history of drug overdose and had gotten into trouble with the WWE for the same thing several times in the past.

It was the July 1, 2009 episode of SmackDown when CM Punk decided to cross the thin line between kayfabe and reality when he focused on Jeff Hardy with a brutal promotion before his scheduled fight for PPV Clash Of Champions. Punk said:

“This is Polymyxin B Sulfate. I have to apply this to my eye three times a day. The only way to get it is with a prescription from a doctor. Now, yes, you know one or two things about prescription drugs. I don’t think you realize, you have to go to the doctor to legally get some. Unlike you Jeff, this is the only strange substance that I will allow in my body. “

This promo obviously surprised Hardy and the fans in the arena, who continued to boo Punk.

Paige messes with the late Reid Flair

In 2015, Charlotte Flair was in the midst of her first reign as WWE Divas Champion. Paige had turned her back on the PCB Team and was fighting with The Queen over her title. The two WWE Superstars were slated to meet at Survivor Series, but things got serious during the signing of the contract on the RAW show.

Now Charlotte’s late brother Reid Flair was also a wrestler who had worked on the independent circuit and All Japan Pro Wrestling before his death in 2013 at the age of 25 due to a drug overdose. The Queen did an emotional promo and told the WWE Universe how she was fighting for her brother’s dreams.

Charlotte added that she would continue to fight every day just like her father, her brother, and she herself does. It was then that Paige stepped in and alluded to Reid Flair’s premature disappearance while adding:

“Your little brother, I don’t fight much for him, do I?”

Understandably, Charlotte lost her cool and went completely insane with Paige when fans in the arena were flustered by the controversial comment.

LayCool comes with the Piggy James angle on WWE SmackDown

After her SmackDown debut in October 2009, Mickie James began a rivalry with Michelle McCool and Layla, the then WWE Women’s Champion, collectively known as LayCool.

During the November 20 episode of the blue mark, James defeated Layla in a quick fight, but soon after, the latter asked Mickie to take a look at the titantron. McCool appeared on the big screen referring to Mickie as Piggy James and sang his own version of “Old McDonald Had a Farm” with a caricature of the latter’s face as a pig. The segment left Mickie James in tears and was completely scorned by the WWE Universe.

In a world where bullying and bodily shame are issues that people struggle with, this became a complete story. While Mickie James beat Michelle McCool at Royal Rumble next year to become a five-time WWE Women’s Champion, LayCool won the fight. James was finally released by WWE in April 2010. He has since returned to the company, but is currently inactive on WWE TV.

Randy Orton tells Rey Mysterio that Eddie Guerrero is in Hell

Eddie Guerrero’s death on November 13, 2005 took the WWE Universe by surprise. Eddie was one of the best fighters in the history of the company and was well liked by fans around the world. However, this did not prevent his death from being exploited in a WWE story.

One of Eddie Guerrero’s closest friends in the industry, Rey Mysterio, received stellar thrust in 2006. Despite being the second participant in the Royal Rumble that year, Mysterio won the fight, and therefore received an opportunity. for the heavy world championship at WrestleMania 21.

The 619 Master had dedicated his career to the late Eddie Guerrero. It was then that Randy Orton got involved. Orton was the last person Mysterio had eliminated to win the Royal Rumble and he wanted the latter to put his title shot at stake.

Orton was in the middle of his Legend Killer character at that stage of his WWE career, but during one of the SmackDown episodes, he crossed all the lines when he spoke in displeasure about Eddie Guerrero saying:

“Eddie is not in heaven, Eddie is down there in hell!”

Fans were very critical of this angle. The fellow WWE superstars who had worked with Eddie Guerrero before his death also couldn’t have been happy about that.

