Because Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes are going to play themselves in the movie « La vida de los Reyes », we put here some of the times that international actors have made themselves in films.

This is not new in the world of cinema and in most cases the artists make an exaggerated personification of them and there are even films in which groups of actors participate. It was the case of « The Player », in which Robert Altman got into the world of cinema and people like Julia Roberts, Bruce Willis, Susan Sarandon, Mimi Rogers, Nick Nolte, Jeff Goldblum, John Cusack, Cher and others were played. .

Likewise, the cast of « Wes Craven’s New Nightmare”, from 1994, lived the terror off the screen and not its characters. Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, ​​Miko Hughes, John Saxon and Wes Craven himself were the protagonists.

Other celebrities have also made cameos, and there are many more cases, but here we present five occasions when artists or actors have made themselves into characters of importance to the plot.

« This is the end » (Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, 2013)

In this comedy a party at the house of James Franco in which he has as guests Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Craig Robinson, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, Emma Watson, Rihanna, Michael Cena, Paul Rudd, among others, the end of the world.

« Yesterday » (Danny Boyle, 2019)

Singer Ed Sheeran has been an actor on several occasions. For example, he was a soldier of the Lannisters in an episode of « Game of Thrones », although he only made a cameo, or in « Modern Love ». But he has made himself first in « Bridget Jones´ Baby » and in « Yesterday ». In the latter, his character, although secondary, is very important to the plot.

« The night my mother killed my father » (Inés París, 2016)

Argentine actor Diego Peretti is invited to a dinner to talk about a possible role in a movie at Isabel’s house (Belén Rueda), where he will spend a very strange night.

« Zombieland » (Ruben Fleisher, 2009)

This zombie comedy has as one of the supporting actors Bill Murray, who plays himself in one of the most hilarious parts of the film.

« Always be My Maybe » (Nahnatchka Khan, 2019)

In this Netflix comedy starring Ali Wong and Randall Park, Keanu Reeves has a stake in which he plays with the things that are speculated about his personal life and as a Hollywood star.