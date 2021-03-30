5 TikTok tricks you should know

If you are extremely concerned about the privacy of your account, and you only want your contacts to be the only ones who can access your clips, then it is best to enable your account as private.

In this way, when we enable this option, only approved users will be able to follow us and see our videos, similar to what happens with Instagram (unless, of course, we convert our personal account into a creator account, for example).

Of course, once the change is made, you must take into account something fundamental: existing followers will not be affected, as they were originally following us before the privacy change.

However, doing so is actually very easy. You just have to open TikTok, click on the profile icon that you will find in the lower right corner, and then click on the button Plus which you will find in the upper right corner. Then tap on Privacy & Security. You simply must enable the Private Account button, sliding the switch to activate it.