This Sunday the Federal Government reported that, so far, 5 thousand 661 credits have been approved for domestic workers and independent workers

This Sunday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They announced the progress made in granting Credits to the Word.

The solidarity loans and the Welfare Census are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the health emergency of COVID-19.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with interest. This scheme will include support for domestic workers and freelancers.

Solidarity word credit

The holder of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, announced the advance in word loans for domestic workers and independent workers.

So far, there are 5 thousand 661 credits approved.

Robledo spoke about the return to New normal where various companies will open to continue work activities.

He indicated that at this point, other industries will be integrated into the essential ones: neo-essentials, which must register first to know what their return to activities will be like.

He indicated that he maintains communication with the agribusiness, with the Antad and with health supplies industries and pharmacies and there is a good disposition to do so.

Invited online courses, offered by the Social Security, where occupational health specialists provide options for returning to work activities.

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín, recalled that the country is on the last day of the National Sana Distancia Day, so she made a call to be supportive and begin little by little the economic revival.

IMPI

Juan Lozano Tovar, director of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), explained that after the pandemic, it will be the micro-businesses that will take the economy forward, so the promotion of micro and small businesses is essential.

Lozano stressed that the marks are one of the fundamental parts of small businesses.

He noted that in Tabasco, the Governor had resources so that a part of micro and small entrepreneurs could go to market with their own name, carrying out the procedures for names and brands through the Internet.

The head of the IMPI explained that although the pandemic has stopped some activities, this it wasn’t entirely thanks to the work done online.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital