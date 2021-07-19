5 things you should know about Jeff Bezos’ space travel with Blue Origin

What is the probability of an accident? Who will travel with the richest man in the world and how far will they go? All the details of Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin’s historic space voyage into space.

On the morning of July 20, Blue Origin will hold its first manned suborbital flight. Founded in 2000 by Jeff Bezos – the billionaire owner of Amazon – the aerospace transport company competes with SpaceX and Virgin Galactic in the new space race of the 21st century by offering so much private flights for the nascent space tourism business, as more complex developments that supply NASA for its next missions.

When will Jeff Bezos go to space?

The New Shepard (a fully autonomous reusable launch rocket with a capsule for 6 astronauts) will be launched into space at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20 from Texas, in an event broadcast on the networks of Blue origin And this is what you should know before launch:

11 minute suborbital flight

Unlike typical missions to the International Space Station, where astronauts reach more than 400 kilometers in height before docking with the ISS and orbit the Earth for months, the New Shepard’s flight will be more like a vertical jump than to a successful escape from our planet:

With a duration of 11 minutes, Blue Origin’s 18-meter-long, 6-passenger rocket will reach a maximum speed of Mach 3 (about 3,700 kilometers per hour), rising to 106 kilometers high.

The crew will experience weightlessness for about three and a half minutes, as the blue of the sky gives way to the darkness of the Universe and the roundness of the Earth is revealed in front of their eyes. After reaching its maximum height, the capsule will begin a planned descent that culminates with a final braking with three parachutes, while the rocket returns to the launch point for later reuse.

Who is on the New Shepard crew?

In addition to Jeff Bezos, the New Shepard’s crew will include his brother Mark, Wally Funk (82, the first American flight instructor in history) and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old student whose father bid $ 28 million for Win the auction for the last seat of the trip.

How will the passengers of the New Shepard see Earth?

In December 2017, Blue Origin shared a video of their seventh mission with the hypothetical view that a person will have on board, the same that the four crew members will observe if everything goes as stipulated:

The Litmus Test for Blue Origin: How Risky is the New Shepard’s Journey?

The April 29, 2015, New Shepard conducted its first successful launch test, until reaching the Kármán line (the limit stipulated by the International Aeronautical Federation that marks the end of the atmosphere and the beginning of outer space, set at 100 kilometers above sea level) and back, in a soft landing.

Six years and 15 tests later, Blue Origin will undertake a manned voyage for the first time in its history. And while suborbital flights for space tourists lack reentry into the atmosphere (the riskiest maneuver of any mission), no launch is exempt from damage.

According to Joseph Fragola, an independent engineer expert in calculating the risk of space launches, explained to LiveScience that according to a weighting of the characteristics of the New Shepard such as the number of previous tests, the experience of Blue Origin, the engine used and the flight plan, the accident odds are 1 in 200; However, thanks to the crew members’ emergency ejection system in the event of a failure, Fragola calculates the probability of a fatal accident in 1 in 1000.

