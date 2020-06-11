The striker is currently active in the Associazione Calcio Milan of Serie A | Emilio Andreoli / .

?? The Deus of soccer and black tape in Taekwondo, Zlatan Ibrahimović is also kicking bottles. #bottlecapchallenge pic.twitter.com/ZEOvoHXLFR

LET’S GO TO ZLATANEAR! ?? Believe it or not, this word exists in Sweden! #DatosR.REE pic.twitter.com/JfNHnVZBcF

BINGO! After breaking his goalless drought, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has just scored the 25,000th goal in Premier League history. pic.twitter.com/Hk31jFsm3C

? If you don’t think about playing as a winner, then don’t you play?

Zlatan gets inspired by #TheLastDance and sends a message to his colleagues? pic.twitter.com/ypY9Zqc3a9

– Offside (@ESPN_FDJ) May 12, 2020