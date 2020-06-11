The striker is currently active in the Associazione Calcio Milan of Serie A | Emilio Andreoli / .
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is considered one of the greatest strikers in recent times and without a doubt, beyond his sports skills, he has left an important mark on football due to his discipline and character, which has often led him to controversy.
The current AC Milan striker of Serie A has shown that his competitive spirit demands it to the maximum and that is why he has shone at Ajax in the Netherlands, in Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan in Italy, as well as Barcelona in Spain, Paris Saint-Germain of France and Manchester United of England getting titles in all of them and although in the LA Galaxy of the MLS of the United States he achieved less than he intended the truth is that he collaborated with 53 goals and 15 assists for two years.
With 38 years, his retirement is increasingly imminent, but in the meantime we still have to enjoy. Here are five things you may not know about this great player:
1. He thrashed with six teams in the Champion League
The only player to score goals in the Champions League with six different teams: Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Milan and PSG. Particularly important was his performance with the French in 2014-15 by scoring nine goals.
2. Practice martial arts
The Deus of soccer and black tape in Taekwondo, Zlatan Ibrahimović is also kicking bottles. #bottlecapchallenge
July 5, 2019
The footballer is also a Taekwondo black belt and as a hobby he goes fishing. His fondness for martial arts has led him to be one of the most agile attackers in world football.
3. His personality is so overwhelming that he even got a verb
LET'S GO TO ZLATANEAR!
Believe it or not, this word exists in Sweden!
March 31, 2017
The Swedish Language Academy accepted the term “zlatanear” to refer to the act of forcefully mastering something. The verb has been used based on the overwhelming and determining personality of the footballer.
4. He scored the 25th goal in the Premier League
BINGO! After breaking his goalless drought, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has just scored the 25,000th goal in Premier League history.
November 6, 2016
Zlatan became iconic of a unique moment: he scored the 25th goal in the history of the Premier League. This fact, although anecdotal, gives him the possibility of being widely remembered by the next generations of soccer fans.
5. Has won 11 European league championships
If you don't think about playing as a winner, then don't you play?
Zlatan gets inspired by #TheLastDance and sends a message to his colleagues
May 12, 2020
The Swedish striker has become the only player to have won 11 league championships in different countries: Holland, Spain, Italy and France. This is a reliable proof that he has been a winner as an athlete in his career.