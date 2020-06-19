Being on the cell phone while you put gasoline has caused many accidents

Fueling is a normal activity for all drivers of non-electric vehicles. Although it seems very simple, there are many recommendations and rules for when you are putting gasoline in your car.

Some of all the things we hear we need to do when filling up with gasoline are people’s beliefs and really don’t need to be done. However, there are also some that we must apply when pumping gasoline.

Here are five things you didn’t know about loading gas in your car.

Don’t fill the tank with more

If you usually fill the vehicle’s gas tank to the top, then you’ve heard the sound the gasoline pump makes when the tank is full.

When you hear this noise, the gasoline pump automatically turns off and stops serving gasoline, this means that the tank is already full, many people tend to continue filling the tank, but continue to put gas after the noise, it is a potentially dangerous mistake you could make

To continue filling the tank after the noise is to waste gasoline, as it will be running until it drops to the proper level.

Gasoline type

As a first point, the gasoline grades are offered by octane level, the regular fuel is 87 octane, the premium is 91 or 93.

In a short answer, cars that must use premium gasoline generally say so at or near the gas cap, otherwise there is no reason to buy anything other than regular 87-octane fuel.

Simply put, if the vehicle doesn’t say its cap, use the cheap fuel that your car’s engine is designed for.

Which side is the gas cap

Look on the dash for the fuel gauge. Most will have an arrow, indicating whether the padding is on the left or on the right.

How do the gas pumps know when the tank is full

This has to do with the design and the way the fuel pump works. When the tank is full, the air is replaced by gasoline, the more gasoline the less air must be in the tank. Air comes out through a small pipe located just inside the gas nozzle.

When the gasoline reaches the line where the air is released and once it is full of gas, gasoline, not air, it now reaches the line inside the nozzle, equalizing the pressure. This creates suction force that shifts the valve to the off position.

This is how gasoline pumps know when the tank is full and stop serving gasoline automatically.

Do not use the phone when you put gasoline

First, it should be clarified that using your phone while pumping gasoline can cause a fire, it is a lie, cell phones do not generate a spark powerful enough or exposed enough to generate an explosion at a gas station.

Even so, it is a rule for gas stations that must place advertisements for Non Cellular as a precautionary measure required by the National Fire Protection Association.

The main reason why you should not use your phone at the pump is that it is a great distraction and the gas stations are very busy places, so an accident can be caused by the distraction of the cell phone.

Being on the cell phone while filling up with gasoline has caused drivers to start the car and leave without putting the hose on the pump, causing material damage to the gas station.

