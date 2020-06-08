There are little known aspects in the life of Francisco Lindor | Ethan Miller / .
Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor is closely tied to his roots, although he has spent more than half his life in the United States. These are some passages from the life of the star of the Cleveland Indians and the Major Leagues.
1. Her older sister beat cancer
Her sister became ill in 2016 | Mark Blinch / .
Lindor’s older sister Legna was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 and got over it. Legan is the mother of two daughters and a boy and resides in Florida with Lindor’s mother.
2. The reason why he left Puerto Rico
Arrived in the United States at age 12 | Lindsey Wasson / .
Lindor came to the United States at age 12, along with his father, stepmother, and younger brother. “We moved to learn the culture and because my sister is disabled and we wanted better treatments to help her,” he said in an interview. Soon after, he was enrolled in a baseball academy.
3. The nickname they call him at home
Lindor is called “Paquito” as a family | Brace Hemmelgarn / .
The infielder assures that in the family environment he does not receive special treatment due to his condition as a Major League player. “They tell me the same as they have always called me: for them I am still Paquito,” he assured.
4. This is how he learned to field in Caguas
His father taught him to take ground balls | David Maxwell / .
Son, brother and cousin of baseball players, Lindor was always very competitive. His father, Michelangelo, hit balls from the top of a hill for the boys to field from the middle of the slope.
5. As a child I followed various players
Lindor admired Hall of Fame member Roberto Alomar | Tom Szczerbowski / .
In his childhood he did not have a single idol. He says he admired his compatriot Roberto Alomar “for his style, his calm and how the game impacted.” Also Omar Vizquel, Derek Jeter, Barry Larkin and Jimmy Rollins.